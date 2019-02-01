fbpx

Back
﻿

Poet-playwright Alfian Sa’at explains severity of male NUS student filming female student in shower

"I think it's important to centre the discussion on what this man, a fully grown adult, actually did."

Mandy How | April 22, 12:28 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

National University of Singapore (NUS) undergraduate Monica Baey was filmed in the shower on the campus hostel by a fellow student in November 2018.

NUS guy who filmed girl in shower suspended for a semester & asked to write apology letter



In a series of Instagram stories on April 19, about six months after having her privacy violated, Baey expressed her disappointment that her perpetrator got off too lightly, and hoped to incite change from the university by going public with what happened.

A public uproar ensued, and NUS subsequently issued a statement on a Saturday evening.

NUS responds to case of student being filmed in shower, committee to be convened

The severity of the case has prompted many to comment, including Singaporean playwright and writer Alfian Sa’at, who has since weighed in with his take in a Facebook post on April 21, 2019.

Alfian has been known to be verbose about certain issues, and in this case, he has taken a firm stance against the perpetrator.



Focusing on the perpetrator’s actions

While the discussion has been straying to whether the perpetrator should be named, Sa’at writes, the important thing is to “centre the discussion” on what crime a “fully grown adult” actually committed.

Alfian then laid out, in no uncertain terms, the harassment that occurred (capitalisation of words are his):

This man (forget student, or undergraduate, and whatever those terms might imply in terms of diminished responsibility and a ‘bright future’ ahead) TRESPASSED into the female toilet and decided to RECORD A VIDEO of someone who was BATHING without this person’s KNOWLEDGE nor CONSENT. He wasn’t just peeping to satisfy some kind of voyeuristic itch; he wanted some documentation of it, so that the moment of VIOLATION could be REPLAYED, probably as his own masturbation fodder.

Age of technology

Alfian then expanded on the implications that the perpetrator’s actions can have, especially in the age of easy transmission of information.

The perpetrator could disseminate his ill-gotten video among his friends and put them in chats, or upload it to a number of sites where it will be watched again and again by strangers.

This, the writer argues, is a repeated violation of the victim’s dignity and privacy, especially since “smartphones, compact cameras, and the Internet have created the conditions for voyeurism to be weaponised”.

Alfian then shifted the focus from NUS to other institutions in Singapore that he felt have “a lot of explaining to do as well”.



You can read his post here, which has since been shared more than 600 times within a day:

Top image via Monica Baey’s Instagram and Alfian Sa’at’s Facebook

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Star Wars EZ-Link charms selling at S$19.90 each on Shopee from April 26, 2019

May the Fourth be with you soon.

April 22, 11:55 am

Comedian who acted as being elected President of Ukraine, really voted as new President of Ukraine

Exit polls suggested that Zelensky won over 70 per cent of the vote.

April 22, 11:48 am

S'pore steakhouse by Ex-Flat Iron employee giving out free wagyu steaks on April 24, 2019

The promotion starts at 7pm and ends when they run out of steaks.

April 22, 10:54 am

Company in S'pore to stop working with NUS until male voyeur expelled

Company taking a public stand on this issue.

April 22, 02:56 am

S'pore politicians react to Sri Lankan blasts that killed over 200 people during Easter Sunday

Senseless tragedy.

April 21, 11:03 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close