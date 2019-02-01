fbpx

NUS responds to case of student being filmed in shower, committee to be convened

This statement comes after public outcry over the incident.

Mandy How | April 20, 07:33 pm

Upsurge

On April 19, news broke that a National University of Singapore undergraduate Monica Baey had been filmed by a fellow male student while showering in Eusoff Hall.

NUS guy who filmed girl in shower was suspended for a semester & asked to write apology letter

As punishment, the perpetrator, known as Lim, was given a one-term suspension, a 12-month conditional warning, and was made to write an apology letter to Baey.

A 12-month conditional warning means that if the perpetrator commits the same offence within the period, he or she will be charged with the second offence and first offence.

According to this Straits Times article, the warning cannot be factored in for sentencing of other crimes.

Baey subsequently made her case public on social media, as she felt that Lim’s sentence was merely a slap on the wrist.

 NUS responds

After the case has successfully gone viral, NUS issued a statement on Saturday, April 20, saying that they are in the process of reaching out to Baey and offering support and assistance.

Acknowledging the concern expressed by members of the public, the university also added that a committee will be convened to “review the current disciplinary and support
frameworks”.

The committee is expected to share the “findings of the study and follow-up actions in the new academic year”.

You can read the full statement here:

“We are sorry for Miss Monica Baey’s distressing experience, which is of extreme concern to the University. We are in the process of reaching out to her to offer our support and assistance.

What has been committed is serious and investigated by the Police and we understand that the male student concerned received a 12-month conditional warning from the police.

When such offences are committed, the NUS Board of Discipline, which comprises student and faculty representatives, will also conduct its own disciplinary proceedings.

It will consider factors such as the severity of the offence, the need for justice for the victim, the rehabilitative needs of the student offender, the safety of the NUS community, and also the decisions and penalties imposed by the authorities.

We hear the concerns expressed by members of our community and the public about having a safer and more supportive campus environment, and recognise that advances in camera technology can be easily abused.

NUS President will convene a committee to review the current disciplinary and support frameworks. This committee, which will have representation from the NUS Board of Trustees, will study the approaches taken by other international institutions, and solicit views from various stakeholders. We expect to share the findings of the study and follow up actions in the new academic year.”

Associate Professor Peter Pang
Dean of Students
National University of Singapore

