Petition to ban Nas Daily from entering S’pore begins

If you don't like it, start a petition about it.

Matthias Ang | March 20, 07:20 pm

Upsurge

Nas Daily, a vlogger also known as Nuseir Yassin, is moving to Singapore.

This revelation was made according to Alyne Tamir, Nuseir’s girlfriend and fellow content creator.

And already, some people in Singapore are unhappy about it.

Backlash kicks in, petition started

A Change.org petition has begun making its rounds online calling for Nas Daily to be barred from entering Singapore.

It was started on March 20 by a Azman Samsudin.

The petition is titled, “Ban Nas Daily From Entering Singapore”, and it is addressed to IMDA, Lee Hsien Loong and the government of Singapore.

Thus far, it has garnered over 136 signatures in four hours.

What is the petition about?

The petition alleged that Nuseir’s videos featured stereotypes, brainwashing attempts and subliminal messages, which made him a danger to Singapore.

However, no explanation was given as to what these clips supposedly were.

It also took aim at Nuseir’s religious status as a Muslim, alleging that he intended to use his religion for his own benefits, although it does not elaborate what these supposed benefits are, nor why his religion was of consequence.

Here is what the petition said:

“Nas Daily has been documenting videos for 3 years with his final one being on the fifth of January, 2019. Due to the fact that his videos do contain stereotypical and also brainwashing elements and subliminal messages, we therefore wish to not have him here in Singapore to make matters worst.

He is a Muslim, but intended to have his own religion for his own benefits. What does that make him as a Muslim? Please support me by signing this petition to have him banned in Singapore, as he will be coming over and settle here starting from next month!”

What have people who signed the petition said?

Source: All screenshots from Change.org

How serious is the petition?

The petition appears to be an outgrowth of the lingering resentment that some Singaporeans have towards Nuseir for his perceived over-enthusiasm about Singapore.

Nas Daily responds to S’porean criticism of his “almost perfect country” video with epic burn

Another S’porean burned by Nas Daily after leaving salty comment on his video interview

Using petitions to petition against anything remotely disagreeable has also been turned into a meme in Singapore.

It remains to be seen how far the petition will go.

In sharing his link to a Facebook page called COMPLAINT SINGAPORE, Azman was mostly shut down by other commenters.

Source: COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook

Many dismissed the petition and criticised Azman for his intention.

Source: All screenshots from COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook

More details on why Nas Daily is moving to Singapore:

Nas Daily moving to S’pore, bringing his company along with him

Top image screenshot from Change.org

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

