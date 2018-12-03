fbpx

Uncle Foo Bedok fruits shop sells cheap but ugly fruits by the bag

It is not nice to call people cheap and ugly, but for fruits it is okay.

Belmont Lay | December 3, 2018 @ 06:29 pm

Those of you who want to claim your auntie moment, this is a deal you cannot miss.

A fruit stall in Bedok Central is becoming even more known for selling ugly fruits by the bag at low prices.

The shop has caught the attention of members of a group dedicated to reducing food waste in Singapore.

The Bedok Central shop is known as Uncle Foo.

It appears to have only opened in October this year.

Cheap fruits by the bag

Prices range from S$3 to S$10 per bag, depending on the type of fruit.

Ripe and tender Mexican avocados go for just S$7 per bag.

Huge banged up mangoes from Australia are S$10 a bag, or S$3 each.

A bag of New Zealand apples is S$5.

A bag of persimmons from Spain is S$5.

For those who are asking, “What type of bag?”, here’s the answer:

Those of you who do marketing will know that a bag like this holds about 10 apples to a dozen.

But according to customers who have patronised the shop, one of them claimed to have fit 19 Pink Lady apples and 24 Packham pears into two bags.

Another bought 16 avocados for S$7.

Here is where you can find Uncle Foo:

Opening hours: 8am – 10pm

Address: Uncle Foo, Blk 211, New Upper Changi Road #01-737, Singapore 460211

 

