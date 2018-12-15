S-hook zehzeh makes drinking Coke-flavoured shampoo suicide joke, some cheer, some upset

Rattling off-the-cuff has been good for S-hook zehzeh, Singapore’s number one most entertaining saleswoman who can sell anything, including ice to Eskimos.

Advertisement

But the downside of being impromptu all the time is that it might not be everyone’s cup of tea.

A bit too much improvisation

Lerine Yeo, also known as S-Hook Jie or zehzeh, has been the talk of the town in 2018 for her improvisational skills when doing hilarious online sales pitches.

All has been going swimmingly well for the 30-year-old — until her latest video, which has attracted a bit of ire from the online crowd who disagree with her suicide jokes.

This is the 97-second video where she promotes a shampoo by saying it can be drunk because it taste like Coke and is good for committing suicide:

Advertisement

Suicide joke

In the video, Yeo was recommending Trichoderm Black Series to those who have “phua chu teng” until “jin cham”, which is Hokkien for “severe hair loss problems”.

And then she said:

“One good thing about this shampoo is if you cannot see past your problems and want to contemplate suicide — last time, you know those youngsters want to kill themselves by drinking soapy fluids — don’t worry you drink this better. This one tastes like Coke. You want to commit suicide you drink this one better.”

She repeated the joke a second time towards the end of the video:

“You want to commit suicide you buy this one because you drink like Pepsi Cola.”

Advertisement

Reactions

The negative reactions to the suicide jokes were highlighted by a few responses:

The vast majority of them overlooked the jokes but just noted that it was part of the S-hook zehzeh spiel:

At the time of writing and publishing, the video has been watched about 100,000 times in two days, since it was out on Dec. 12.

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

👵📲

We all love WhatsApp chain messages – and there’s more to come because our grandmas are getting techier and techier.

🎄🎅

“I gave time as a Christmas present”, said almost no one ever. But maybe we should start doing that more.

💾📇📺📻

Help a Karang Guni man clear his stock of retro items by visiting his online store.

🍽️🙏🏻💕

Eat, pray, love, and more with this new app.

👦 👧

Kids teach us the darndest things – which actually make sense.