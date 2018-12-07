S’pore app shows halal-certified eateries & mosques near you so you can eat pray love easily

As a Muslim Singaporean, picking a place to dine with friends takes a looootttttt of time.

Sometimes, it can take days of research just to find a suitable new halal place to eat at.

But the MuslimSG app is about to change that.

Free app that helps to find halal-certified places… and more

The app is simple enough: It shows you halal-certified makan places near you, based on your location.

(If you’re sceptical as to whether these places are truly halal-certified, rest assured that the listings are verified by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore.)

While I knew a decently long list of Halal places in Singapore, I was still surprised to find new F&B gems that are halal-certified.

From authentic Hokkaido ramen to spicy hand-pulled noodles, here are three new eateries that the MuslimSG app helped me discover.

1. Ichikokudo Hokkaido Ramen

Ichikokudo Hokkaido Ramen is an eatery that serves Japanese cuisine in Suntec City.

While most ramens have tonkotsu broth (pork bones and marrow-based), Ichikokudo Hokkaido Ramen have shoyu-based ramen, or ramen boiled with chicken bones.

The Hokkaido ramen here is so authentic, the kelp is shipped from Hokkaido while the noodles are made using Hokkaido wheat.

Some of the offerings you can try include the signature Ichikokudo ramen (S$9.90).

The Ichikokudo ramen is filled with chicken chashu, kelp, bamboo shoots and an ajitama egg.

If you don’t feel like eating chicken, there is also the Ichi beef ramen (S$12.90).

This version is made with sukiyaki beef slices, bamboo shoots, kelp and an ajitama egg.

Where to find: #B1-135 Suntec City Mall (North Wing) Singapore, 038987

When to find: Daily, 11am to 10pm

2. Dosirak

If you’ve got a craving for healthy Korean food, you might want to check out Dosirak.

Dosirak, which means “packed meal” in Korean, is a halal-certified Korean eatery serving bibimbaps (mixed rice) under 500 calories.

The fun thing about Dosirak, however, is that you get to create your own meal.

First, you have to pick a main like beef bulgogi (S$9.90) or soy citrus salmon (S$12.90).

Then you have to choose five vegetable sides or just let Omma (Korean for “mother”) decide.

And finally, pick your choice of sauce — apple gochujang (hot pepper paste), Omma’s gochujang, or soy garlic.

Yummy and healthy? Win.

Where to find: Downtown Gallery 6A Shenton Way #01-44 Singapore, 068815

When to find:

Weekdays, 11am to 8pm

Saturday, 11am to 3pm

Closed on Sundays

3. Fu-Men Japanese Udon & Donburi Restaurant

Somewhere in the Central Business District is Fu-Men Japanese Udon & Donburi Restaurant.

You may easily overlook this eatery as it is tucked in a small corner of Hong Leong Building, and is also especially crowded during lunch hours.

Something you can’t miss from Fu-Men is the signature Gobo udon (S$12), which is essentially udon served with fishcakes and burdock tempura.

Where to find: 16 Raffles Quay, #B1-17/18 Hong Leong Building, Singapore 048581

When to find:

Weekdays, 10am to 8pm

Saturdays, 10am to 2.30pm

Closed on Sundays

Find the nearest mosques

This app doesn’t just find halal food near you.

In fact, the MuslimSG app also helps to find the nearest mosque and even has a compass to find the qiblah.

Enriching e-learning materials

In case you have some time to spare over lunch, the app has enriching and entertaining e-learning materials including articles:

As well as fun videos like this one:

Answers whatever burning questions you may have

And if you ever have random questions pertaining religious matters the MuslimSG App has a function just for that.

The Religious Enquiries page has answers and reasons to burning questions like whether Muslims are allowed to participate in celebrations of other faiths festivities or if a Muslim can have lunch at a non-halal establishment as part of a company retreat:

Very useful.

Available on App Store and Google Play

If you’re interested, you’ll be glad to know that the MuslimSG app is free for both Apple and Android users.

