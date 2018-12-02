Nas Daily praises Orchard smoking ban in new video, wants measure to go global
He's a big fan of it.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Vlogger Nuseir Yassin, a.k.a. Nas Daily, has a new video out about Singapore.
Again.
It is about how he really loves the upcoming ban on smoking in Orchard Road.
So much so that on Dec. 2, he uploaded his episode 966 video that is nearly one-and-a-half minutes long, focused entirely on the smoking ban which is due to come into force on Jan. 1, 2019.
Banning smoking “inside and outside”
Nas presents the video in his usual style: Saying something that lasts two-and-a-half sentences in more than one minute.
Nas called the designated smoking areas in Orchard “tiny, tiny boxes” and said that the ban is “amazing” as smoking is harmful to both the smoker and other non-smoking people.
Nas then concluded by expressing his wish for the ban to go global, calling it “terrible news for smokers” but “great news” for “the rest of us”.
Most reactions to the video support the ban
Reactions to the video were mostly positive with many responses coming out in support of the ban and agreeing that it should be applied in more countries.
Of course, there were still a handful who questioned the effectiveness of the ban and what it was meant to achieve.
And two responses supposedly by smokers who simply gave a shrug.
Location of Designated Smoking Areas
In case you’re unsure, here’s where the designated smoking areas are located:
Behind Somerset MRT Station
Cathay Cineleisure Orchard (2)
Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall (2)
Cuppage Terrace
DFS Galleria
Far East Plaza
Far East Shopping Centre
Forum The Shopping Mall
Four Seasons Hotel (2)
Goodwood Park Hotel (3)
Grand Hyatt Singapore
Hilton Singapore
Holiday Inn Express Singapore Orchard Road (2)
Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre (2)
Ming Arcade
Ngee Ann City (2)
Orchard Rendezvous Hotel (2)
Orchard Towers (2)
Plaza Singapura
Shaw House
Tang Plaza
Tanglin Mall
Tanglin Place
Tanglin Shopping Centre
The Centrepoint
The Heeren
The Paragon
The Quincy Hotel
The Regent Singapore (2)
Wheelock Place
York Hotel (2)
As for smoking corners at food and retail establishments within the No Smoking Zone, they will be rescinded by Dec. 31, 2018.
Top image screenshots from Nas Daily Facebook
Content that keeps Mothership.sg going
😏😃
You think you know everything?
👵💯
Are you smarter than a
5th grader Smart Ah Ma?
💾📇
We set up an online store to help a Karang Guni man sell some of his stuff.
⏰🏃
If the only running you do is running late, consider these running routes for a change.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.