Nas Daily praises Orchard smoking ban in new video, wants measure to go global

Vlogger Nuseir Yassin, a.k.a. Nas Daily, has a new video out about Singapore.

Again.

It is about how he really loves the upcoming ban on smoking in Orchard Road.

So much so that on Dec. 2, he uploaded his episode 966 video that is nearly one-and-a-half minutes long, focused entirely on the smoking ban which is due to come into force on Jan. 1, 2019.

Banning smoking “inside and outside”

Nas presents the video in his usual style: Saying something that lasts two-and-a-half sentences in more than one minute.

Nas called the designated smoking areas in Orchard “tiny, tiny boxes” and said that the ban is “amazing” as smoking is harmful to both the smoker and other non-smoking people.

Nas then concluded by expressing his wish for the ban to go global, calling it “terrible news for smokers” but “great news” for “the rest of us”.

Most reactions to the video support the ban

Reactions to the video were mostly positive with many responses coming out in support of the ban and agreeing that it should be applied in more countries.

Of course, there were still a handful who questioned the effectiveness of the ban and what it was meant to achieve.

And two responses supposedly by smokers who simply gave a shrug.

Location of Designated Smoking Areas

In case you’re unsure, here’s where the designated smoking areas are located:

Behind Somerset MRT Station

Cathay Cineleisure Orchard (2)

Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall (2)

Cuppage Terrace

DFS Galleria

Far East Plaza

Far East Shopping Centre

Forum The Shopping Mall

Four Seasons Hotel (2)

Goodwood Park Hotel (3)

Grand Hyatt Singapore

Hilton Singapore

Holiday Inn Express Singapore Orchard Road (2)

Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre (2)

Ming Arcade

Ngee Ann City (2)

Orchard Rendezvous Hotel (2)

Orchard Towers (2)

Plaza Singapura

Shaw House

Tang Plaza

Tanglin Mall

Tanglin Place

Tanglin Shopping Centre

The Centrepoint

The Heeren

The Paragon

The Quincy Hotel

The Regent Singapore (2)

Wheelock Place

York Hotel (2)

As for smoking corners at food and retail establishments within the No Smoking Zone, they will be rescinded by Dec. 31, 2018.

Top image screenshots from Nas Daily Facebook

