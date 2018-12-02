fbpx

Back
﻿

Nas Daily praises Orchard smoking ban in new video, wants measure to go global

He's a big fan of it.

Matthias Ang | December 2, 2018 @ 07:48 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Vlogger Nuseir Yassin, a.k.a. Nas Daily, has a new video out about Singapore.

Again.

It is about how he really loves the upcoming ban on smoking in Orchard Road.

Smoking banned in Orchard Road from Jan. 2019

So much so that on Dec. 2, he uploaded his episode 966 video that is nearly one-and-a-half minutes long, focused entirely on the smoking ban which is due to come into force on Jan. 1, 2019.

Banning smoking “inside and outside”

Nas presents the video in his usual style: Saying something that lasts two-and-a-half sentences in more than one minute.

Gif from Nas Daily

Nas called the designated smoking areas in Orchard “tiny, tiny boxes” and said that the ban is “amazing” as smoking is harmful to both the smoker and other non-smoking people.

Gif from Nas Daily

Nas then concluded by expressing his wish for the ban to go global, calling it “terrible news for smokers” but “great news” for “the rest of us”.

Most reactions to the video support the ban

Reactions to the video were mostly positive with many responses coming out in support of the ban and agreeing that it should be applied in more countries.

Screenshot from Nas Daily Facebook
Screenshot from Nas Daily Facebook
Screenshot from Nas Daily Facebook
Screenshot from Nas Daily Facebook
Screenshot from Nas Daily Facebook
Screenshot from Nas Daily Facebook
Screenshot from Nas Daily Facebook

Of course, there were still a handful who questioned the effectiveness of the ban and what it was meant to achieve.

Screenshot from Nas Daily Facebook
Screenshot from Nas Daily Facebook
Screenshot from Nas Daily Facebook

And two responses supposedly by smokers who simply gave a shrug.

Screenshot from Nas Daily Facebook
Screenshot from Nas Daily Facebook

Location of Designated Smoking Areas

In case you’re unsure, here’s where the designated smoking areas are located:

Behind Somerset MRT Station
Cathay Cineleisure Orchard (2)
Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall (2)
Cuppage Terrace
DFS Galleria
Far East Plaza
Far East Shopping Centre
Forum The Shopping Mall
Four Seasons Hotel (2)
Goodwood Park Hotel (3)
Grand Hyatt Singapore
Hilton Singapore
Holiday Inn Express Singapore Orchard Road (2)
Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre (2)
Ming Arcade
Ngee Ann City (2)
Orchard Rendezvous Hotel (2)
Orchard Towers (2)
Plaza Singapura
Shaw House
Tang Plaza
Tanglin Mall
Tanglin Place
Tanglin Shopping Centre
The Centrepoint
The Heeren
The Paragon
The Quincy Hotel
The Regent Singapore (2)
Wheelock Place
York Hotel (2)

As for smoking corners at food and retail establishments within the No Smoking Zone, they will be rescinded by Dec. 31, 2018.

Top image screenshots from Nas Daily Facebook

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

😏😃
You think you know everything?

👵💯
Are you smarter than a 5th grader Smart Ah Ma?

💾📇
We set up an online store to help a Karang Guni man sell some of his stuff.

⏰🏃
If the only running you do is running late, consider these running routes for a change.

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

NTU final year students teach S'poreans how to 'Marie Kondo' unwanted electronic products

7 out of 10 young Singaporeans are e-waste hoarders.

March 5, 09:01 pm

Elderly man fondles woman in Yishun lift. Is it a crime?

Yishun residents are shocked.

March 5, 08:04 pm

Pangolins are more S'porean than otters & deserve more TLC from us

Do you know your fellow Singaporeans well enough?

March 5, 07:10 pm

Pictures of dead otters hung up on display in M'sia go viral, angering netizens

:(

March 5, 06:47 pm

Here's how S'pore supports special needs students in mainstream & special schools

Second Minister for Education Indranee thinks it’s important enough to devote her COS speech to it.

March 5, 05:50 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close