Japanese reporter gets caught hilariously exaggerating depth of snowfall

Being a reporter is tough work.
You have to go cover news in some really harsh conditions.
Take this reporter from Japanese news station NHK for example.
Here he is, covered to the waist in snow.
Absolutely killer snowstorm.
A behind-the-scenes snap though, told a very different story.
Yikes. Here’s the tweet.
酸ヶ湯に公共放送の取材クルー来てて、雪に埋まって何してんのやと思って見てたけど、夕方のニュース見たら
「ご覧ください、私の腰の高さまで雪が積もってます( ｰ`дｰ´)ｷﾘｯ」だってwww pic.twitter.com/uzhKNRzguF
— ナミー (@koichinamini) December 9, 2018
Snow remorse
Acocrding to Soranews, the incident happened on December 9 at Aomori, the Tohoku region of Japan.
However, the intense snowfall wasn’t entirely made up either.
A little ways down the trail, the snowfall was indeed heavy enough to turn the camera trickery into reality
Wading through the snow.
Strong.
Bonus clip.
