﻿

Japanese reporter gets caught hilariously exaggerating depth of snowfall

What a waist.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 13, 04:16 pm

Being a reporter is tough work.

You have to go cover news in some really harsh conditions.

Take this reporter from Japanese news station NHK for example.

Here he is, covered to the waist in snow.

Absolutely killer snowstorm.

A behind-the-scenes snap though, told a very different story.

Yikes. Here’s the tweet.

Snow remorse

Acocrding to Soranews, the incident happened on December 9 at Aomori, the Tohoku region of Japan.

However, the intense snowfall wasn’t entirely made up either.

A little ways down the trail, the snowfall was indeed heavy enough to turn the camera trickery into reality

Image from Koichinamini’s Twitter
Image from Koichinamini’s Twitter
Image from Koichinamini’s Twitter

Wading through the snow.

Strong.

Bonus clip.

 

