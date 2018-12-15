Back
﻿

GrabFood driver faithfully carries out prayers on Katong pavement while waiting for food order

Humbling.

Fasiha Nazren | December 13, 01:23 pm

Events

Tales of Fearsome River Creatures

17 November 2018 - 30 December 2018, 10:00-17:00

80 Mandai Lake Road

Upsurge

Some of us might take a break if we have some free time at work.

But that’s not the case for one GrabFood driver.

GrabFood driver performs prayer on pavement

On Dec. 12, Rudy Corleone uploaded a humbling set of photos of a GrabFood driver to Facebook community page GrabFood Delivery Rider Singapore.

In case you can’t see the post, the photos show the GrabFood driver performing his prayers on a pavement outside of an eatery in Katong:

via Rudy Corleone’s Facebook page
via Rudy Corleone’s Facebook page
via Rudy Corleone’s Facebook page

Substitute prayer mat with plastic sheet

According to Corleone, the GrabFood driver was waiting for his customer’s order to be prepared, and therefore made use of the waiting time to fulfil one of his five daily prayers.

Muslims pray five times a day, at the following times: Before dawn, in the afternoon, in the late afternoon, immediately after sunset and at night.

The driver was using what looks like a plastic sheet as a prayer mat and his bag as a weight to prevent it from flying off.

Gains respect from netizens

The Facebook post showcasing the GrabFood driver’s simple obligation to his faith has since garnered over 300 reactions and 500 shares.

One Facebook user jokingly commented that the GrabFood driver had no orders to fulfil:

While others commended him for his actions:

And at least one other Facebook user shared that he has seen the same GrabFood driver dutifully carrying out his prayers elsewhere:

Respect.

All photos via Rudy Corleone’s Facebook page

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

👵📲
We all love WhatsApp chain messages – and there’s more to come because our grandmas are getting techier and techier.

🐭
You’ve seen hedgehogs on viral videos. Now, try feeding them IRL – for free

💾📇📺📻
Help a Karang Guni man clear his stock of retro items by visiting his online store.

🍽️🙏🏻💕
Eat, pray, love, and more with this new app.

🚢👪
Are family holidays the most wonderful time of the year? They can be…

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Japanese reporter gets caught hilariously exaggerating depth of snowfall

What a waist.

December 13, 04:16 pm

MOT explains why Seletar Airport-bound flights cannot amend their flight paths and enter solely from the south

It's because of regional winds.

December 13, 03:17 pm

Harry Potter EZ-Link cards now available in S'pore for S$12

Hot item.

December 13, 03:02 pm

Angry man scolds TransCom police officers after being checked twice within minutes at Aljunied MRT station

He also taunted the police to arrest him, sarcastically claiming that he had white powder in his possession.

December 13, 02:17 pm

Somebody parodied Rupi Kaur's love poems to write about pearl milk tea & being lactose intolerant

Relatable.

December 13, 12:27 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close