GrabFood driver faithfully carries out prayers on Katong pavement while waiting for food order

Some of us might take a break if we have some free time at work.

But that’s not the case for one GrabFood driver.

GrabFood driver performs prayer on pavement

On Dec. 12, Rudy Corleone uploaded a humbling set of photos of a GrabFood driver to Facebook community page GrabFood Delivery Rider Singapore.

In case you can’t see the post, the photos show the GrabFood driver performing his prayers on a pavement outside of an eatery in Katong:

Substitute prayer mat with plastic sheet

According to Corleone, the GrabFood driver was waiting for his customer’s order to be prepared, and therefore made use of the waiting time to fulfil one of his five daily prayers.

Muslims pray five times a day, at the following times: Before dawn, in the afternoon, in the late afternoon, immediately after sunset and at night.

The driver was using what looks like a plastic sheet as a prayer mat and his bag as a weight to prevent it from flying off.

Gains respect from netizens

The Facebook post showcasing the GrabFood driver’s simple obligation to his faith has since garnered over 300 reactions and 500 shares.

One Facebook user jokingly commented that the GrabFood driver had no orders to fulfil:

While others commended him for his actions:

And at least one other Facebook user shared that he has seen the same GrabFood driver dutifully carrying out his prayers elsewhere:

Respect.

All photos via Rudy Corleone’s Facebook page

