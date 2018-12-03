Free WiFi for the whole world by 2026? Chinese company plans to do this with 272 satellites.

According to data from 2017 provided by the United Nations, 3.9 billion people are still not connected to the internet.

One internet company founded in Shanghai in 2013, Linksure Network, is hoping to change that with their plans to provide free WiFi service worldwide.

Plans to provide free WiFi using satellites

China Daily reported that Linksure Network recently unveiled the first satellite in a constellation plan to provide free WiFi

They explained that some infrastructure facilities of telecom networks cannot be installed at certain places, such as oceans or deserts.

With these satellites, people will be able to use their mobile phones to search for internet services and browse the internet even in regions where telecom networks do not cover.

Not the first time companies have planned to provide Internet access

Linksure Network has plans to launch a total of 272 satellites by 2026.

According to the company, the first satellite, Linksure No 1, will be launched from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China’s Gansu province in 2019.

This is not the first time that companies have planned to provide internet access using satellites.

Other tech companies, such as Google, SpaceX, OneWeb and Telesat, have already launched plans to do so.

However, Linksure is reportedly committed to providing internet access for free, and the company intends to invest at least 3 billion yuan (about S$595 million) for its plans.

Top photo via Wikipedia.

