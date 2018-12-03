Woman goes to SuperPark S’pore for first time, promptly gets hit in the face with baseball

SuperPark opened its doors in Singapore on Nov. 17.

On Nov. 25, a woman in Singapore went there for some super fun.

Here she is in the batting cage.

In case you can’t see the video, here it is.

Here is the exact moment that the ball struck her face.

Tan appears to have hit the ball at such an angle that it ricocheted off the sides and struck her nose.

Here is the aftermath of the ball hitting her face.

This was after the medic had cleaned her up.

And her stay in the hospital.

Here’s what she had to say about the incident.

Decided to post this after 1 week of accident. Friends, be careful when you play at Superpark.. this is what had happened to me on 25 Nov 2018. Due to the safety negligent structure where no full face mask and when the soft net placed near to pillar wall. Ball hit and rebounce at high speed straight on my nose. Depressed nasal fractured and was hospitalised… finally back home to rest and decided to write this. Spoken to Super park management and was told it is not their fault, not my fault and we have signed the waiver. End of the story is, I am Suay…. but blessing in disguise that I bought myself an expensive personal accident insurance from Prudential that covers my expenses which amount more than 30k. First time at Superpark and this happened…

The video does show that she is standing firmly in the safe area of the batting cage.

Tan also pointed out the supposed difference in helmets for the Singapore SuperPark.

However, it is to be pointed out that the two helmets are for different positions, the more protective one is for the umpire, with the batters in Finland having the same gear.

The face guard also seems to be provided for children.

Reactions

Most were understandably sympathetic.

However, some wondered if it was that big of an issue.

Or whether she should have gotten the full face mask they provide children.

Others provided legal advice for Tan.

With Tan herself providing a silver lining to the story.

Which would be nice.

The moral of the story however was clear.

