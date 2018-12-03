Ice cream parlour in Orchard Xchange has sea salt flavoured soft serve, new flavours every 2 weeks

If you like your ice cream like how you feel about life sometimes, you’d probably like this very much.

Yes, salty.

Aqua S is an ice cream parlour that originates from Sydney, Australia.

On Sept. 11, they set up shop in Singapore at Orchard Xchange basement, a mall located at Orchard MRT.

The mainstay flavour at Aqua S is its signature soft serve ice cream that has sea salt, served in either a cup or a black cone.

It has a light pastel blue hue to it, which makes it great for those who are looking to add a bit of baby blue aesthetic to their Instagram posts.

The other flavours are available for a limited time only.

Every fortnight, on the 1st and 16th of each month, seasonal flavours are rotated into the menu, so you can expect different flavours every fortnight.

Toppings include a overly fluffy candy floss, and or others such torched marshmallow, popcorn, or pop rocks.

Exclusive flavours

Aqua S has since kicked off December with Lime and Cafe Latte flavours, which are also Singapore exclusive flavours not out in Sydney.

Previously available flavours include Thai Milk Tea, Lychee, Peanut Butter, Ribena and Honey Lavender.

If you’d like to try two flavours at once, you can order the flavour of your choice combined with sea salt in a dual-flavoured swirl.

Each cone or large cup retails at S$6.40 each, while a regular cup of soft-serve priced at S$5.40

Take-home mini-tubs retail for S$3.80.

Where to find them

Location: Orchard Xchange, #B1-01 (above Orchard MRT)

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm daily

You can find more details on Facebook, Instagram and the website.

