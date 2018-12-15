Angry man scolds TransCom police officers after being checked twice within minutes at Aljunied MRT station

A video of an irate man scolding three policemen in Hokkien has been uploaded on Facebook.

The man was unhappy after he was apparently singled out for spot checks at Aljunied MRT station twice within minutes.

The three-minute long video was posted on Dec. 11, to the Facebook group Chinese Singaporean Club (新加坡华人华语俱乐部), and appears to be filmed from the man’s perspective.

The man’s belongings can also be seen lying strewn on the ground between him and the police.

According to the video’s caption, the man had been checked twice by the police, with each check lasting five minutes.

Here is the post:

In case you can’t see the video:

Furious tirade and taunts

The video begins with the man kicking off his rant in Hokkien by complaining about how he has been subjected to a spot check twice for five minutes at a time within the same station.

He then switches to English, asking the police if they are “very free” as “every five minutes they spot-check the same people”.

This draws an inaudible response from one of the policemen, which results in the man’s sarcastic taunts in Hokkien to search him as he supposedly has “white powder” or “heroin” in his possession.

One of the policemen could then be heard saying, “Never mind”, which led to another round of taunts and ranting from the man, that the police are too free as they are “full from eating”.

The man then switches to English again, stating that he is angry as he been checked for five minutes.

He then poses the matter as a question to one of the policemen, asking if they would be angry too should the same thing happen to them.

Police did not actually ask him to take out his belongings

This leads to the climax of the video, with the following heated exchange between both parties:

Police: “The first thing you did was raise your voice and scold us already what. You are the one who put your things on the floor. We never asked you to take out your–” Angry man: “Ya, you say you wanted to check ma? Everything take out la!” Police: “I never asked you to check what.” Angry man: “Ya, you said spot-check!” Police: “I never said spot-check what.” Angry man: “Then you call me for what?” Police: “I talked to you for a while what. I asked you to come to the side, we talk for a while right?” Angry man: “Talk for a while? Talk for what? I don’t know you now, you want to talk to me for what?”

The exchange ends at this point, with one of the policemen seen writing in a notepad. The video then ends shortly afterwards.

Reactions

Many of the responses tot he video called out the man for his hostile behaviour, adding that he should have cooperated with the police as they were just doing their jobs.

A handful of comments that were all written in Chinese, however, sided with the man’s rants against the police.

Translation:

“I’m over 60 this year and I’ve encountered such things before. It really makes me mad, especially when I’m rushing for the train. These dogs will run over to stop me and conduct a spot check. They are so fierce and aggressive, and treat me as if I’m a robber. They have no respect, they are uncultured, and ignorant, using chicken feathers as arrows (powerless). For such creatures that eat so much rice, they really have nothing better to do. In the event of a real threat, it will be such a waste of rice.”

Translation:

“Singaporean police really don’t have anything better to do. Kaypohs.”

Translation:

“Now the police really have nothing better to do, they need a few people to catch one person. I’ve also seen them spot-check girls just to try and get their number.”

What does a spot-check entail?

According to the information booklet on police procedures, here’s what a spot-check entails:

“1. You should furnish your particulars when asked. While it is not an offence not to carry your identity card, if you furnish your particulars verbally, our officers may request for other documents carrying your photograph, such as your driving licence or work permit etc., to verify your identity. 2. Our officers may make routine enquires on why you are present at a particular location or where you are heading. Other questions may also be asked depending on the situation. 3. At times, our officers may request to check your belongings. Please allow them to do so and the check will be conducted in your presence. On completing the check, they will return your belongings to you. 4. You will be allowed to proceed on your journey once our officers have determined that everything is in order.”

Spot-checks are also “an essential part of the day-to-day policing done by our officers… to increase police presence, check suspicious persons, gather ground information, investigate offences and deter and detect crime”.

Top image screenshots from Chinese Singaporean Club Facebook

