States Times Review converting its Facebook page to Singapore Herald, passing on its 52,000 followers

This is a game of cat-and-mouse, plus whack-a-mole.

States Times Review, an anti-establishment website blocked by the Singapore authorities after it was accused of spreading malicious falsehoods, appears to be completing its seamless transition into another entity.

This was after the STR Facebook page announced on Nov. 22 that it will be converting into the Facebook page of Singapore Herald:

Singapore Herald, another website of equally shady provenance, sprung up in the wake of STR having its access blocked in Singapore after it declined to take down an article deemed false and malicious by the local authorities.

STR is founded by Alex Tan, an Australia-based Singaporean.

He had helped to set up Singapore Herald, before publicly washing his hands of the matter.

The exact ownership of Singapore Herald is not known, other than its public claims that it is run by an unnamed person in Canada.

The STR Facebook post said:

Alex Tan has handed over the admin rights of States Times Review Facebook page and its 52,000-strong followers to Singapore Herald. From hereon, this page will be Singapore Herald. A name change has been requested to Facebook, and this will likely take effect in 3 days. Thank you for your support.

This latest effort by STR to transform into another online property that bears a different name but thrives on the same ethos appears to have thwarted the Singapore authorities attempts to rein it in.

Facebook appears to have allowed the name change from States Times Review to Singapore Herald.

This was after Facebook declined to take down a post by STR after a formal request was put in by the Singapore authorities asking them to do so.

