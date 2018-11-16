fbpx

9 more food poisoning cases linked to food packed by Spize River Valley restaurant, taking total to 81

Spize posted a message of condolence to the family of the man who died.

Sulaiman Daud | November 16, 2018 @ 12:08 pm

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that an additional nine cases of food poisoning cases are linked to a batch of food prepared by the Spize restaurant at River Valley Road.

This brings the total number of cases to 81.

The Straits Times reported on Thursday, Nov. 15, that an MOH spokesperson said nine people were still in hospital, but are in a stable condition.

37 others have been discharged.

One of the victims of food poisoning, Fadli Salleh, a Sats officer, died on Nov. 14 after being warded at the Intensive Care Unit of Sengkang General Hospital.

He was married with two young children.

Cooperation with the authorities

On Nov. 15, the Spize @ River Valley Facebook page posted a message of condolence:

The food license for the River Valley outlet has been suspended until further notice.

Its premises are undergoing cleaning while a joint MOH-AVA-NEA investigation is underway. Said NEA in a joint statement:

“Based on our joint investigation findings, NEA will take the necessary enforcement actions against the operator for the hygiene infringements found.”

Related stories:

Sats officer in ICU after eating Spize Restaurant packed food has died

Spize Restaurant at River Valley suspended indefinitely after 49 cases of food poisoning

Top image from Spize @ River Valley’s Facebook page.

 

