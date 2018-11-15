fbpx

Sats officer in ICU after eating Spize Restaurant packed food has died

The man had eaten the food prepared for a company event.

Sulaiman Daud | November 15, 2018 @ 12:29 am

Fadli Salleh, an officer with Sats who ate food prepared by Spize Restaurant at River Valley, has passed away on Nov. 14.

He was married with two young children.

On Nov. 9, the River Valley outlet of Spize Restaurant had its license suspended indefinitely after 72 people who ate its food came down with gastroenteritis.

Ate lunch for a company event

According to The Straits Times, those affected had eaten bento boxes prepared by the outlet for a Deepavali celebration on Nov. 6.

The celebration was organised by Brink’s Singapore, a security company, at Kaki Bukit.

It did not involve Sats, but Fadli attended and ate the food there as he was deployed to Brink’s Singapore.

Subsequently, 46 people were hospitalised, including Fadli.

He was warded at the intensive care unit of Sengkang General Hospital.

Haresh Sabnani, the co-owner of Spize, told ST that 221 bento sets were sent to six different locations on that day, but only that one location was affected.

As of Nov. 14 at 11.30pm, Spize has not commented publicly on Fadli’s death, either on its Spize Bedok or [email protected] Facebook pages.

ST reported that Spize’s co-owner said he had previously tried to contact Fadli:

“However, we received an email from Sengkang General Hospital (SKGH), asking us to respect the family’s privacy. So we will be giving him and his family space.”

Cleaning and investigation underway

According to Haresh, every one of the 25 employees at the River Valley outlet are assisting in cleaning the restaurant and kitchen.

They have not been re-deployed to Spize’s three other outlets at Bedok, Rifle Range Road and Siglap, so as to minimise the risk of any potential outbreak.

According to a joint statement from MOH, NEA and AVA released on Nov. 9, food, environmental and stool samples have been collected for laboratory tests and screening.

Said NEA:

“Based on our joint investigation findings, NEA will take the necessary enforcement actions against the operator for the hygiene infringements found.”

In 2009, Geylang Serai Market had to be temporarily shut down after more than 150 people fell ill from food poisoning having eaten at an Indian rojak stall in April.

A total of 37 people were hospitalised and two died in what was the worst food poisoning incident here.

Stall owner Sheik Allaudin Mohideen was eventually fined S$9,000 and lost his licence.

Top image adapted from Spize @ River Valley’s Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

