M’sia’s Sultan Muhammad V weds Russian model in Moscow, but M’sian media avoids covering it

The wedding photos look authentic, like the genuine happiness displayed by the couple.

Sulaiman Daud | November 29, 2018 @ 12:07 pm

Upsurge

Move over Harry and Meghan, Malaysia has a new royal couple of their own.

On Nov. 23, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia, Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan reportedly married Russian model and beauty queen Oksana Voevodina in a lavish ceremony.

Voevodina, who won the Miss Moscow competition in 2015, supposedly converted to Islam in order to wed the king of the conservative Malaysian state.

The bride, who is 25 years old, is almost half the age of the groom, who is 49.

The ceremony took place at the Barvikha Convert Hall in Moscow, Russia, and reportedly incorporated Malay and Russian traditions.

Not reported by Malaysia media

Although the event was reported on Russian news websites like RT and the Moscow Times, as well as Western media outlets like Fox News, the Sun, the Daily Mail, and The Mirror, Malaysian media was curiously silent on the matter.

As of Nov. 28, state news agency Bernama has not mentioned the wedding.

Malaysian news outlets such as MalaysiakiniNew Straits Times, The Star and Malay Mail also do not have reports.

World of Buzz cited an article from the New Straits Times, but said it was retracted.

Says.com cited an article from Sinar Harian, which has since been taken down.

However, pictures allegedly taken of the royal couple during the wedding have been posted on social media.

