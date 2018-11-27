fbpx

Instagram user @joalong_ apologises

Why everyone apologise must use black photo?

Mandy How | November 27, 2018 @ 12:22 pm

Upsurge

It has been a tumultuous year.

S’porean influencer Bellywellyjelly opens up about cyber bullying & sexual harassment

And the year is not over yet.

In an Instagram post on Nov. 27, 2018, an Instagram account with the username @joalong_ has put up an apology post.

The account currently has 30.6k followers, with a few rather well-known names among its ranks.

“Hacking incident”

In the post, @joalong_ writes that he is “very sorry” for the things that have transpired the last few months.

Referring to the same incident, the Instagram user explained that it was a “hacking incident on a default Cloud back up system”.

He was reportedly unaware of it.

In the same post, @joalong_ added he has worked with the authorities for months, and the hacker has since been identified.

The latter is being investigated and awaiting charges.

In the last part of his post, @joalong_ acknowledges his flaws and apologises for them again.

Original post:

Regarding everything that has transpired over the last few months – I’m very sorry. I have and again, want to sincerely apologise to everyone involved. I am immensely remorseful to all the people that have been hurt in the process. To clear up any uncertainties, it was a hacking incident on a default Cloud back up system that I was unaware of. Thankfully, after months of working with the authorities, the hacker has been identified and is facing ongoing investigations, awaiting charges. I would also like to clarify that I did not, and will not ever, share or send personal things to others. I fell extremely short of how a good person should be. I have since reflected, and am working on bettering myself to hopefully meet the prime examples that were shown to me, and to one day be deserving of the tremendous kindness and forgiveness that I have been given. Once again, I am sorry.

Top image from EDMW/Hardware Zone

 

