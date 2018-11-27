You can now wine & dine in a doughnut boat in middle of Marina Bay

Fancy dining out in the open waters but can’t afford a private yacht?

Advertisement

Fret no more because now you can now settle for a pretty neat alternative by renting a doughnut boat from The Floating Donut Company Pte Ltd.

Launching in Singapore

First introduced in Phuket, the company is launching this service in Singapore on Nov. 30 in partnership with local river cruise company Water B.

For a start, three doughnut boats will be made available at Marina Bay, each led by a private captain.

Each boat has a built-in table or ice-bowl, cooler, umbrella, complete with LED lights, and a Bluetooth speaker to really set the mood.

While you dine and wine, the boat will depart from Clifford Pier, and journey down Collyer Quay and navigate around Marina Bay.

Advertisement

Cruise types and dining options

Prices depend on the type of cruise and dining options you’ve selected.

The cheapest rides come under the Marina Cruise section, where a minimum of four adults can enjoy a 30-minute boat ride for S$29 each (excluding GST).

For rides like these, there is an optional à la carte menu you can order from as well.

If you truly want to live the high life or you’re hosting a celebration, you can also book the cruises that include food platters, such as the Cold Cut Platter, which includes cold cut and artisanal cheese with dried fruits, marmalade and waffle cracker, and a roasted turkey sandwich.

Advertisement

If you fancy the freshest from the sea, you can enjoy the seafood platter, which includes the Fine De Claire oysters, clams, Boston mussels, prawns, smoked salmon, olives, pickles and a roasted Ribeye sandwich.

For those who want a bit more, they can consider forking out S$734.45 for a two-hour celebration cruise with eight pax including food.

Do note that for the Christmas period of Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, the celebration cruises will be reduced to one-and-a-half hours instead.

For more information and details, check out their official website here.

Maybe you can then ask about the bathroom facilities.

Top image via Floating Donut Company Pte Ltd’s Facebook page



Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

👵💯

Are you smarter than a 5th grader Smart Ah Ma?

💾📇

We set up an online store to help a Karang Guni man sell some of his stuff.

🏃📱

“It does not matter how slowly you run, as long as your instagram shots look nice”