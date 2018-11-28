131 K2 pupils & adults down with food poisoning after eating food from FoodTalks

Another group of 131 people in Singapore have fallen ill after consuming food from a caterer.

This is the third high-profile case of mass food poisoning reported in Singapore.

Those affected included Kindergarten 2 pupils and teachers who were attending a learning camp.

Case investigated

The National Environmental Agency (NEA), Ministry of Health (MOH) and Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said in a joint statement that they are investigating.

The outbreak of gastroenteritis was traced to the consumption of food prepared by FoodTalks Caterer & Manufacturer, located at Shimei East Kitchen in Bedok on Monday, Nov. 26.

As of Tuesday, 131 cases of gastroenteritis have been reported. None of the victims have been hospitalised.

MOH, NEA and AVA conducted a joint inspection of the caterer’s premises on Tuesday.

As part of the investigations, food handlers were sent for stool screening, and food and environmental samples were taken for testing.

Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao said the food poisoning victims had attended a learning camp organised by Busy Bees Asia.

This is corroborated by a letter sent out to parents by Busy Bee Asia director that has been shared among others online.

The letter can be read in full below:

Dear Parents, Suspected Food Poisoning Incident We have an unfortunate incident at hand when were notified a number of our children and teachers vomited and had to seek medical attention after consuming catered food at a camp yesterday. Immediately, we reported the case to Ministry of Health, NEA as well as ECDA and suspended the K2 camp. We are working very closely with Learning Horizon and NEA to investigate the cause and we were notified NEA would carry out a visit to the supplier’s kitchen and do a thorough investigation. Our heart goes out to our children, parents as well as our teachers. Pending the investigation and advice by the authorities, we reserve the right to take further action on the food supplier on any possible negligence and distress caused to our children, teachers and their families. We take this matter very seriously but our priority now is to make sure our children receive good medical care and get well soonest. Our staff are in touch with parents to provide the support they need and we will continue to provide prompt updates on the situation. Yours sincerely,

Ronald Kwong

Director, Operations

Busy Bee Singapore Pte Ltd

