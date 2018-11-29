Brutally honest reviews of Orchard Road Christmas decorations are savage AF

It’s that time of the year again.

Shopping malls all over Orchard Road are decked out in Christmas decorations.

Brutally honest reviews

This year, online magazine Junk Asia decided to do a review of the Christmas decorations for 14 malls along Orchard Road.

The album “Brutally Honest Reviews: Orchard Road Christmas Decorations“ was uploaded on Nov. 28, sharing some savage reviews of the mall decorations.

Those featured include 313 Somerset, Tanglin Mall, Ngee Ann City, and Centrepoint.

Performed the best

Paragon was given a rating of 8/10:

Forum did decently as well with a 9/10, but was likened to an “irritating NUS grad”:

Tanglin Mall scored pretty high with a 9.5/10:

Tanglin Shopping Centre and Tangs both got the maximum score of 10/10:

Meh ratings

Others that did not do so well included Orchard Towers, which was given a 5/10 score for its lacklustre decorations:

Ion was given a 5/10 for looking “less like a building decorated for Christmas and more like the TV section in Courts”:

Plaza Singapura and 313 Somerset also scored a 5/10:

Centrepoint was given a 6.5:

Scored below 5/10

Unfortunately ,there were quite a few that didn’t even make the passing mark of 5/10.

Lucky Plaza scored a 3/10 for decorations, 10/10 for Santa:

Ngee Ann City was given a 3.5:

Mandarin Gallery was given a 4/10 for being “a bit boring”:

And the only mall that got 0/10:

Yikes.

You can take a look at their album here.

Top photo composite image via Junk Asia’s Facebook album.

