fbpx

Back
﻿

Brutally honest reviews of Orchard Road Christmas decorations are savage AF

Some were a solid 10/10 and one scored 0/10.

Tanya Ong | November 29, 2018 @ 03:13 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

It’s that time of the year again.

Shopping malls all over Orchard Road are decked out in Christmas decorations.

Brutally honest reviews

This year, online magazine Junk Asia decided to do a review of the Christmas decorations for 14 malls along Orchard Road.

The album Brutally Honest Reviews: Orchard Road Christmas Decorations was uploaded on Nov. 28, sharing some savage reviews of the mall decorations.

Those featured include 313 Somerset, Tanglin Mall, Ngee Ann City, and Centrepoint.

Performed the best

Paragon was given a rating of 8/10:

Forum did decently as well with a 9/10, but was likened to an “irritating NUS grad”:

Tanglin Mall scored pretty high with a 9.5/10:

Tanglin Shopping Centre and Tangs both got the maximum score of 10/10:

Meh ratings

Others that did not do so well included Orchard Towers, which was given a 5/10 score for its lacklustre decorations:

Ion was given a 5/10 for looking “less like a building decorated for Christmas and more like the TV section in Courts”:

Plaza Singapura and 313 Somerset also scored a 5/10:

Centrepoint was given a 6.5:

Scored below 5/10

Unfortunately ,there were quite a few that didn’t even make the passing mark of 5/10.

Lucky Plaza scored a 3/10 for decorations, 10/10 for Santa:

Ngee Ann City was given a 3.5:

Mandarin Gallery was given a 4/10 for being “a bit boring”:

And the only mall that got 0/10:

Yikes.

You can take a look at their album here.

Top photo composite image via Junk Asia’s Facebook album.

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

👵💯
Are you smarter than a 5th grader Smart Ah Ma?

💾📇
We set up an online store to help a Karang Guni man sell some of his stuff.

⏰🏃
If the only form of running you do is running late, consider these running routes for a change.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

The Independent S'pore retracts articles alleging hawker died after working 18-hour days to avoid NTUC Foodfare fine

TISG was satisfied with the clarification they got from NTUC Foodfare.

March 2, 03:55 pm

16 cats caged & abandoned in Punggol, fosterers/adopters urgently needed

Some of them were found at the rubbish disposal area.

March 2, 03:12 pm

Division at home will paralyse S'pore's foreign policy: Vivian Balakrishnan

We must remain vigilant about threats to the region or risk of influence from foreign entities.

March 2, 01:23 pm

Audi couple share rear-view video of collision with "arrogant" cyclist, reveals their side of the story

The man disputes some of the claims made by the cyclist.

March 2, 12:46 pm

My domestic helper left her family for 30 years to work for mine. She never got to start her own.

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

March 2, 11:55 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close