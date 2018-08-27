Hungry human worshippers shove each other aside to snatch offerings in a temple

Some of us might know that offerings are made during the Hungry Ghosts Festival to appease wandering spirits, or as a token of filial piety towards ancestors.

Advertisement

Crazy reach Asians

A Facebook video uploaded on August 17, however, might just fool those who are not familiar with the tradition.

In a temple located presumably (but not necessarily) in Malaysia, dozens of people (yeah people, not ghosts) rushed forward on cue, fighting to sweep offerings into large boxes:

In case you can’t see:

In the gif above, you can even spot what looks like an elderly woman (in pink, on the left) forcibly shoving another woman from her spot, in order to take her place.

Bestows blessings

During the seventh month, it is said that Taoist devotees visit temples to repent their sins, as well as pray for happiness and avoidance of disasters.

Furthermore, the Chinese believe that eating food offered to ancestors and gods will bestow blessings upon them, which may explain the frantic scrabbling.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, some Facebook users disapproved of their actions, thinking it shameful and unseemly:

“Although I do not know what they are trying to snatch, it’s still a shock… Even if it’s something that can be used or eaten, to go at it so pathetically and perhaps injure themselves or someone else, is it good!?

“These people are too greedy! For offerings, it’s enough to just eat a token amount for blessings. They really look like hungry ghosts snatching for food, hope they’ll have the chance to look at themselves doing that. How shameful!”

However, another user explains that this may be just a ceremony of sorts, to mark the tradition:



“This is a traditional seventh month ceremony lah. One must snatch, and the messier things can, the better.”

As it is, it is common for videos like this to start circulating during the seventh month — although it is not sure when this video was taken, this practice does appear to be a yearly tradition in certain countries.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Advertisement

Top image from video

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

📷😍

Stand a chance to win Lomo cameras from Singapore Art Museum at Imaginarium and APB Foundation Signature Art Prize Exhibition.

📷 👻

Get a boost for your instagram street cred this 7th Month

💺

Travel Malaysia like a boss with these tips.

😳😛

Feeling the Monday blues? Here’s a reflection from our writer who volunteered at MINDS to perk you up.