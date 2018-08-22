fbpx

Back
﻿

One last chance to get trippy at Singapore Night Festival 2018

Or miss the boat and wait another 365 more days.

Tan Xing Qi |Sponsored | August 22, 2018 @ 10:42 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

This is the Singapore Night Festival — the 11th edition

It happens once a year at the Bras Basah Bugis Precinct where real artistic, yet accessible things happen for two weeks.

This year’s edition happens on the weekend of Aug. 17 to Aug. 23.

The bad news: Only one last weekend is left.

The good news: There’s still one last weekend.

In case you are feeling a tingling FOMO sensation, allow us to show you what you (and your Insta feed) are potentially missing.

From regal white to psychedelic hue

Just look at how the facade of the museum transforms.

#singaporenightfestival

A post shared by Alex Kovanov (@alexei_k) on

Trippy.

You know what it spells? FOMO.

GMOFSZHIHFYJSWRDHI〰️ #sgnightfest

A post shared by JY. 〰️🥑 (@etcetcetccc) on

You certainly don’t see this every night

There’s even a screening of the Back to the Future trilogy at the Singapore Art Museum courtyards on the last weekend. Another reason (or make it three) to head down.

Back To The Future Great Scott GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Not just bright, shiny stuff

Heck, this is probably the only chance to do something on a weekend night that does not involve spending your GST credits.

It is totally free. The only thing it asks of you is your company.

That’s right. Because it’s the Night Festival, you are looking at free entry to the museum exhibitions, plus a whole range of free art workshops, performances and even an art market.

Remember to check these out while you are inside

Imaginarium: Into the Space of Time

In Our Time #imaginariumsg #intothespaceoftime

A post shared by wawa (@shanawawa) on

If you happen to bring children to the Night Fest, you must not miss this family-friendly exhibition which explores, as its name suggests, time.

Why? Because it’s a super cool place (literally) for your kiddos to not just recharge but learn something, and it features art from 10 artists, including four local ones.

Oh, and this is the eighth edition, which means this is a crowd favourite. The exhibition will end on Aug. 26, 2018.

Where: SAM at 8Q (8 Queen Street, Singapore 188535)

Signature Art Prize

Source: Singapore Art Museum

A World Cup of sorts, the 4th Signature Art Prize is a triennial exhibition by Singapore Art Museum and Asia Pacific Breweries Foundation that celebrates outstanding examples of contemporary art from both emerging and established artists.

Out of the 113 artworks nominated from over 40 countries and territories, 15 finalist works ranging from painting to video and installation, were chosen in the end.

Award-winning, thoughtful art pieces all in one place. Plus, it’s free. What’s not to like?

Check out this video for a walkthrough of the exhibition

Where: National Museum of Singapore Basement Galleries (93 Stamford Road, Singapore 178897)

Last but not least, by answering questions on a contest slip at the Imaginarium and Signature Art Prize exhibitions, you will stand a chance to win one of the two Lomo cameras (worth $95 each) that Singapore Art Museum is giving away.

This sponsored post powers Mothership’s content producers to work through the night to bring you the latest news.

Top photo via Sony Singapore Facebook

About Tan Xing Qi

Xing Qi deals T-Shirts to unsuspecting Singaporeans through a roadside stall, which, ironically, is not a physical stall.

 

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Huawei's 5G foldable phone will cost €2,299 (S$3,523), set to launch in mid-2019

I fold again.

February 24, 10:19 pm

New age vending machines in S'pore sell 3M hooks & travel adaptors from S$3.50

You can put anything in a vending machine.

February 24, 07:17 pm

Ong Ye Kung stresses relevance of SAP schools, known for their bilingualism, by delivering bilingual speech

Meta-point.

February 24, 05:49 pm

Marquee S’pore, largest nightclub here opens on April 12, has ferris wheel & 3-storey-high slide

New place to dun zi dun zi.

February 24, 04:32 pm

First-generation owner of Basheer Graphic Books at Bras Basah has passed on

The bookstore has been there since 1991.

February 24, 03:23 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close