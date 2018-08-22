One last chance to get trippy at Singapore Night Festival 2018

This is the Singapore Night Festival — the 11th edition

It happens once a year at the Bras Basah Bugis Precinct where real artistic, yet accessible things happen for two weeks.

This year’s edition happens on the weekend of Aug. 17 to Aug. 23.

The bad news: Only one last weekend is left.

The good news: There’s still one last weekend.

In case you are feeling a tingling FOMO sensation, allow us to show you what you (and your Insta feed) are potentially missing.

From regal white to psychedelic hue

Just look at how the facade of the museum transforms.

#singaporenightfestival A post shared by Alex Kovanov (@alexei_k) on Aug 18, 2018 at 5:46am PDT

Trippy.

You know what it spells? FOMO.

GMOFSZHIHFYJSWRDHI〰️ #sgnightfest A post shared by JY. 〰️🥑 (@etcetcetccc) on Aug 17, 2018 at 4:22pm PDT

You certainly don’t see this every night

There’s even a screening of the Back to the Future trilogy at the Singapore Art Museum courtyards on the last weekend. Another reason (or make it three) to head down.

Not just bright, shiny stuff

Heck, this is probably the only chance to do something on a weekend night that does not involve spending your GST credits.

It is totally free. The only thing it asks of you is your company.

That’s right. Because it’s the Night Festival, you are looking at free entry to the museum exhibitions, plus a whole range of free art workshops, performances and even an art market.

Remember to check these out while you are inside

In Our Time #imaginariumsg #intothespaceoftime A post shared by wawa (@shanawawa) on Aug 9, 2018 at 4:58am PDT

If you happen to bring children to the Night Fest, you must not miss this family-friendly exhibition which explores, as its name suggests, time.

Why? Because it’s a super cool place (literally) for your kiddos to not just recharge but learn something, and it features art from 10 artists, including four local ones.

Oh, and this is the eighth edition, which means this is a crowd favourite. The exhibition will end on Aug. 26, 2018.

Where: SAM at 8Q (8 Queen Street, Singapore 188535)

A World Cup of sorts, the 4th Signature Art Prize is a triennial exhibition by Singapore Art Museum and Asia Pacific Breweries Foundation that celebrates outstanding examples of contemporary art from both emerging and established artists.

Out of the 113 artworks nominated from over 40 countries and territories, 15 finalist works ranging from painting to video and installation, were chosen in the end.

Award-winning, thoughtful art pieces all in one place. Plus, it’s free. What’s not to like?

Check out this video for a walkthrough of the exhibition

Where: National Museum of Singapore Basement Galleries (93 Stamford Road, Singapore 178897)

Last but not least, by answering questions on a contest slip at the Imaginarium and Signature Art Prize exhibitions, you will stand a chance to win one of the two Lomo cameras (worth $95 each) that Singapore Art Museum is giving away.

This sponsored post powers Mothership’s content producers to work through the night to bring you the latest news.

Top photo via Sony Singapore Facebook