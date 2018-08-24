We tried to style 7th Month necessities into Instagram flatlays

You’re on your way home, and you see the incense paper offerings strewn across the floor. There are candles by the grass in front of the void deck, and you feel it — a sudden rise in temperature — when you walk past big, flaming bins.

And then you remember that it’s the Hungry Ghost Festival season. The 7th Month is here.

Many people think that Hungry Ghost Festival just consists of a lot of praying, or being 100000x more cautious when you’re out at night.

It’s also a tradition more widely practised by the older generation — you’d hardly see millennials squatting by the longkang praying and burning joss paper.

In actual fact, Hungry Ghost Festival is getting pretty modernised. People are keeping up with the times, especially with technology.

There are live stage performances like getai — pretty old-school, you might think — that’s getting pretty darn boisterous, with younger performers belting out tunes with snazzy techno beats.

Now, you can even live-stream the getai performances on Facebook, like this guy.

And, you can order kim zua (joss paper) online. FairPrice On even has prayer bundles with all the kim zua you need in it, which is helpful for younger folks who have no idea what they have to buy.

Quite modern, hor.

Even if 7th Month doesn’t mean anything to you, the annual promotions at Supermarkets like FairPrice are still a good deal.

So we thought — what better way than to appeal to our ~*~*~sUpEr YoUnG aNd HiP~*~*~ audience by introducing items in the brochure through #aesthetic Instagram-style flatlays? Yay!

After all, promotions have no age limit. Every promotion is a good promotion.

1. The “Bai-Bai” Very Important

Of course, since it’s the 7th Month, this is essential. Paper offerings also can be #aesthetic one, okay.

2. The “I-Cannot-Sleep-I-Suddenly-Hungry-At-2am” Person

We all know that feeling. It’s 2am, you’re chillin’ in bed, probably watching a bit of Netflix and about to sleep. But suddenly – your stomach grumbles.

You’re not alone. No, we don’t mean ghosts. But got food to keep you company.So you gorge yourself with food, because what to do, hungry mah, cannot sleep. Suddenly everything seems 500% more appetising.

3. The Health Enthusiast

Health is your number one priority. So you choose to eat right because you know, #fitspo mah. War against diabetes, you know?

4. The Kan Chiong Spider

This is the ultimate survival kit for every kan chiong Singaporean.

Because it consists of all your groceries, staple foods, and even a pail, you don’t have to worry about not having the essentials. We know the rat race in Singapore is tough, but here – this is a competition you can actually win. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

5. The Classy & Sophisticated

You hate mediocrity. You consider yourself to be the epitome of elegance and sophistication, and you refuse to bow down to anything less.

You only chase the finer things in life. Even your toilet paper has to be 4 PLY and scented, because you only deserve the best.

6. The Auntie/Uncle At Heart

You’re a true blue Singaporean auntie/uncle on a chase for nostalgia. Hunting after cheap and good deals is your forte.

—

See, 7th Month also can be hip one.

This sponsored post by FairPrice fuels this Mothership writer’s ambition of becoming Singapore’s number one smart cost-saving auntie.

All photos by Rachel Ng and Goh Wei Choon, assisted by Abriel Tay.