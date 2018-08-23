S’porean man posts Facebook prank message, random man takes it seriously, lodges police report immediately

You might have encountered this type of Facebook post on your timeline.

It is a basic formula, merely placing a link at the end which leads to the reader’s own Facebook profile, thereby making the reader think they are the perpetrator of the crime.

Advertisement

A few chuckles and everyone moves on.

Well, not everyone.

Doesn’t move on

Christopher Perreira, a Facebook user, did not see the levity of the situation.

Here he is in the comments section of Drayson Lim’s post, as above.

And just to answer the commenter above, yes, he is very serious.

Here is a Facebook post by Perreira, on his own Facebook page.

He really went to the Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre.

Advertisement

Here is his filed report.

Here is what it says.

“On 23.08.2018 at about 0030hrs, I was sitting at the Macdonald Blk 113 Aljunied Avenue 2 to have my supper. Subsequently, I then browisng my Facebook and one male Chinese Drayson Lim had post a photo of a door damaged and stating “To that person who entered my house at Sengkang last night knowing that I was gone and stole our valuables. I wanna tell you this, you left your f*cking phone last night knowing that I was gone and stole our valuables. I wanna tell you this, you left your f*cking phone on the table!!! Now I know who you are, I got into your Facebook profile and saw your face!!! You have 24 hours.”

Advertisement

Once again, this is a prank

The link at the end (that Lim posted) will always lead to your own Facebook profile — and it’s not even a subtle URL:

And Perreira’s Facebook friends duly tried to let him know of this fact.

But Perreira was having none of it.

Advertisement

Even with the incredible patience shown in explaining the situation.

Perreira didn’t really get it.

But after some more explanations.

Advertisement

He finally got it

Even when Perreira got the idea, he was insistent that the prank was too insidious to be left unreported, because even the police was fooled.

Although some pointed out why the police might have not caught on.

And to top this whole extravaganza off, the original poster of the prank is legitimately threatening to make a police report.

Welp.

Advertisement

Top image from Chritopher Perreira’s Facebook page

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🤔💆What to do for weekend ah? Here are some nice and free places to chill this week.

💛If you are looking for places to volunteer at? Here’s a list to get started .

💛💁Why volunteer? Check out our writer’s experience at MINDS .

😏Are you someone with blackheads and loves to watch blackhead extraction videos? Read this .