fbpx

Back
﻿

M’sian chef who called S’pore “arrogant” for Unesco hawker culture bid linked to 2 failed restaurants in S’pore

So salty.

Sulaiman Daud | August 23, 2018 @ 03:14 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

During the 2018 National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that Singapore would nominate our “hawker culture” as an example of Unesco’s intangible cultural heritage.

This sparked off a number of hilariously salty reactions from our neighbours to the North.

They voiced all kinds of criticisms like the food quality, the supposed unoriginality of our recipes, and how Penang would be a better choice.

M’sians angry S’pore nominating hawker culture for Unesco listing

Celebrity ire

Adding fuel to the fire was Malaysian celebrity chef Redzuawan Ismail, popularly known as Chef Wan.

He is a culinary ambassador for Tourism Malaysia, and one of the country’s most popular chefs. However, he wasn’t happy about Singapore’s Unesco bid either.

According to The Star Online on Aug. 22, he said:

“People who lack confidence in their food will go all out to do these things for recognition.

It’s not necessary to announce to the world that you have this or that. By taking this route, it’s a bit of arrogant behaviour.”

Bizarrely, Wan also brought up recent spats between Malaysia and Singapore, such as territorial claims (in reference to Pedra Branca), and water issues.

He believes that Singapore’s move will cause more “unhappiness” among the people.

No success in breaking in Singapore’s food scene

In June 2016, The New Paper reported that a Singaporean restaurant Wan was linked to, 1 Market by Chef Wan at Plaza Singapura, had closed down.

It opened to “much fanfare” in 2012, but experienced a steady drop in business.

Wan had been employed as a consultant chef, and helped to develop the restaurant’s menu based on his recipes.

He attributed the closure of the venture to how the food was not prepared according to how he demonstrated.

Second failure

But that wasn’t the only failure that he experienced in Singapore.

In July 2018, the New Straits Times reported that his other restaurant in Singapore, Chef Wan’s Kitchen, had ceased operations.

Similar to his previous outing in Singapore, he blamed the closure of the restaurant, a joint-venture with a Singaporean businessman, on the failure of the culinary team to follow his recipes:

“The culinary team just did not follow my recipes according to specification, and as a result, many diners were not satisfied.”

He added that he might have been too busy in Kuala Lumpur to keep an eye on his Singaporean business.

Related story:

S’pore nominates hawker culture as Unesco intangible cultural heritage

Top image from Chef Wan Facebook page

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🤔💆What to do for weekend ah? Here are some nice and free places to chill this week.

💛If you are looking for places to volunteer at? Here’s a list to get started .

💛💁Why volunteer? Check out our writer’s experience at MINDS .

😏Are you someone with blackheads and loves to watch blackhead extraction videos? Read this .

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Burning scent worsens across S'pore, change in wind direction to bring 'slightly hazy conditions'

You still can carry out activities as per normal.

February 26, 12:39 am

Jurong Fire Station tower to be retained as part of new Boon Lay estate with fire station playground

Flats made to look like the iconic tower.

February 26, 12:18 am

S’pore has changed since SAP schools first started in 1979, but they’re still relevant

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

February 25, 11:24 pm

S'porean drag queen lip-syncs to old-school Hokkien songs in public in broad daylight

Getting higher than the hair.

February 25, 10:15 pm

More drug abusers arrested in 2018, 64% of new abusers arrested were below 30 years old: CNB

A worrying statistic.

February 25, 09:07 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close