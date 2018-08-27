fbpx

Back
﻿

Bukit Ho Swee residents lived with the dead

Many of the houses were simply built over existing graves.

Matthias Ang | August 27, 2018 @ 04:57 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Bukit Ho Swee lives on in many Singaporeans’ consciousness as the village that got razed to the ground in a massive inferno.

The Bukit Ho Swee fire on May 25, 1961, eventually killed four people, left 16,000 kampung dwellers homeless, and caused an estimated S$2 million in damages — a huge sum at that time.

Supposedly never-seen-before photos of 1961 Bukit Ho Swee fire emerge online

But the kampung’s fiery demise serves as the decisive moment Singapore made the transition to high-rise public housing.

Stripping away any romantic notions of kampung living, Bukit Ho Swee was typical of the hazardous conditions that the low-income population of Singapore lived in during those times.

A slum of graves and no sanitation

Bukit Ho Swee was home to low-income Chinese families.

Assistant Professor Loh Kah Seng from the Institute of East Asian Studies at Sogang University wrote in his book, Squatters into Citizens: The 1961 Bukit Ho Swee Fire and the Making of Modern Singapore:

“Amenities were at a premium. Rubbish, clogged drains and pools of stagnant water were part of the kampung landscape, while pedestrian paths became mud tracks after heavy rains.”

What’s more, as Bukit Ho Swee did not have any sewers, there was only the “typical kampung toilet”, which consisted of either a wooden shed built over a drain or containing a pail that was shared by multiple families.

To top it off, part of the kampung was a former Hokkien cemetery — specifically, the area bounded by Beo Lane and Bukit Ho Swee (Road), according to Loh.

Bukit Ho Swee also bordered a second cemetery called Ma Kau Tiong.

Source: Street Directory and Guide to Singapore (Singapore: Survey Department, 1957)

Given the haphazard standards of construction at the time of the 1950s, this meant that the still-living inhabitants ended up in constant close contact with the inhabitants of the grave.

Death was a daily feature

Such close proximity significantly shaped the attitudes of the kampung-dwellers towards the dead, resulting in the emergence of a rather blasé perspective.

Lee Soo Seong, a former Bukit Ho Swee resident featured in Loh’s book, recounted: “Living people and dead people were neighbours. We didn’t feel afraid.”

After all, his own kitchen had a grave beneath it.

Another featured former resident, Tay Bok Chiu, highlighted how “builders didn’t care, they just levelled the gravestone and paved cement over it and built the house to make money”.

Ong Chye Ho, another resident whose home was also built over a grave, said: “What was there to be afraid of? They are dead.”

And these weren’t the only reminders.

Loh reveals more details such as the use of “coffin boards… to bridge small canals or build pigsties”, and the neighbouring cemetery Ma Kau Tiong serving as a playground for children.

Source: National Archives of Singapore

According to another former resident, Chua Beng Huat, play in the cemetery as children would consist of “… running around and digging into holes looking for bones”.

Lee also recalled, “sitting on straw mats placed over the dead and [listening] as the adults told stories”.

Even so, the new attitude towards death did not detract from the significance of the Hungry Ghost Festival.

Rather, it only added to its significance.

A moment of grandeur, prestige and good business

In the words of Chua:

“The Hungry Ghost Festival was very big. There was a platform built on the entire road, and it would be covered with food. Huge amounts of paper money were burned, and the fires burned all day… We often took up a whole section of the podium because my mother was a big believer. At the end of the day, we kids ran about giving out food to neighbours and relatives.”

Loh also pointed out how it was an important moment for the “wealthier residents… [and] management boards of local temples” to showcase their prestige.

As the festival’s organisers, such an event helped to “reinforce their social status as the kampung’s elite”, as the head of tontines or hweis.

These were an “informal system of rotating credit” that provided help “for the low-income group unable to utilise bank credit, for which securities or guarantors were required”.

The scale of the festival was also a good business opportunity for hawkers as it meant an upsurge in the demand for food.

But above all, the festival contributed strongly to reinforcing communal ties in the kampung and forging “a strong sense of community that was characteristic of rural life”.

Top image from National Archives of Singapore

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

📷😍
Stand a chance to win Lomo cameras from Singapore Art Museum at Imaginarium and APB Foundation Signature Art Prize Exhibition.

📷 👻
Get a boost for your instagram street cred this 7th Month

💺
Travel Malaysia like a boss with these tips.

😳😛
Feeling the Monday blues? Here’s a reflection from our writer who volunteered at MINDS to perk you up.

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

LiHo offering S$0.90 milk tea in a bag at Suntec City outlet

Cheaper than chicken rice.

March 1, 02:40 pm

People worldwide defend S'pore ice cream sandwich after Reddit thread calls it sh*tty food

Many loved it.

March 1, 02:23 pm

Yishunites have been selflessly helping this elderly man cross the road the past year

Aww, that's real sweet.

March 1, 01:03 pm

Stealth F-35 jets & Multi-Role Combat Vessels to be added to SAF's arsenal around 2030

Cool.

March 1, 12:32 pm

S'pore's 2018 fertility rate is lowest in history, even as more S'poreans get married

Government support for marriage and parenthood has been increasing progressively but require time to show results.

March 1, 12:12 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close