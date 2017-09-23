Back

Social Studies guidebook with controversial content not MOE-approved textbook

Should it be pulled off the shelf?

By Belmont Lay | 11 mins

Insta My A*s

Events

Witness to War: Remembering 1942

23 September 2017 - 25 March 2018, -

National Museum of Singapore

Legoland March Holiday Promotion

01 February 2018 - 31 March 2018, -

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Life Long Learning Institute

Upsurge

The Secondary 3 Social Studies guidebook that has triggered Singaporeans is not on the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) approved textbook list, MOE confirmed on Wednesday, March 14.

Sec 3 Social Studies guide: Speak Singlish, play in HDB estate show low socio-economic status

Photos of a page from the book has been widely shared on Facebook as the content has been criticised for its description of people with “lower SES”, which stands for “Socio-Economic Status”.

The guidebook, Complete Guide to GCE O-Level Social Studies Volume 1, is published by MarketAsia Books. It defined SES as a factor “that shapes a person’s identity”.

A list of personal choices purportedly undertaken by someone with lower SES included “using Singlish or different dialects in daily conversation”, playing “sports like soccer or basketball” at local HDB estates, “eating at hawker centres or at home” and youths who take “on part-time jobs during vacation” to meet “basic family needs”.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Moment when Chinese reporter rolls her eyes on live TV goes viral, gets censored almost immediately

The authorities later evoked her media accreditation.

All the questions you have about Changi East & Changi Airport Terminal 5, answered

This is a huuuuuuge project, and it's important to understand why we need it.

MOE response

In response to the backlash, MOE said the book is “not on the Ministry of Education’s Approved Textbook List”.

“Commercial learning materials approved by MOE will bear the Ministry’s stamp of approval on their front cover or inside the book,” it added.

This is in line with what MOE has said on its website regarding approved textbooks.

Here’s a totally unrelated but equally interesting story:

Uzbekistan is such a beautiful country it sounds like Us Back In An Instant

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Moment when Chinese reporter rolls her eyes on live TV goes viral, gets censored almost immediately

The authorities later evoked her media accreditation.

2 mins

All the questions you have about Changi East & Changi Airport Terminal 5, answered

This is a huuuuuuge project, and it's important to understand why we need it.

51 mins

2nd S'porean influencer uses "never fails to disappoint" in post promoting car rental brand

You just can't make this stuff up.

March 14, 2018

Channel 8 travel show trailer pastes Taiwan flag over mainland China

When trying too hard makes things awkward instead.

2 hours

AMK Town Council ex-general manager allegedly took S$107,000 in bribes & mistress money

Finally getting charged after 1.5 years of investigation.

2 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close