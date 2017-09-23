Long queues & jams to Johor Bahru this March 2018 school holidays

If you’re planning a day trip to Johor Bahru with your family this March 2018 school holiday week, get ready to face the long queues and jams.

Congestion towards JB

According to a video uploaded on March 11, this is apparently what the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (Sultan Iskandar CIQ Complex) looked like.

Why?

While a little congestion is common especially during peak hours, it may be a little more packed in the next few days due to the following reasons:

Week-long March school holidays Newer shopping malls like Paradigm Mall and Capital 21 Chartered buses from Tampines and Punggol Everything is relatively cheaper in JB

Check One Motoring website

Anyway, if you’re still planning on going to JB but trying to avoid the crowd, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has advised travellers to check the One Motoring website before making their journey up north.

Top image via Viral Muafakat Johor

