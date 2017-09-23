Long queues & jams to Johor Bahru this March 2018 school holidays
Think of ways to power through the congestion now.
If you’re planning a day trip to Johor Bahru with your family this March 2018 school holiday week, get ready to face the long queues and jams.
Congestion towards JB
According to a video uploaded on March 11, this is apparently what the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (Sultan Iskandar CIQ Complex) looked like.
Why?
While a little congestion is common especially during peak hours, it may be a little more packed in the next few days due to the following reasons:
- Week-long March school holidays
- Newer shopping malls like Paradigm Mall and Capital 21
- Chartered buses from Tampines and Punggol
- Everything is relatively cheaper in JB
Check One Motoring website
Anyway, if you’re still planning on going to JB but trying to avoid the crowd, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has advised travellers to check the One Motoring website before making their journey up north.
