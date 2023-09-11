Concerts for rest of 2023 before Coldplay & Taylor Swift shake S'pore up in 2024

Coldplay and Taylor Swift concerts in Singapore are not happening until 2024.

While you and everyone else wait while twiddling your thumbs, plenty of international acts between now and then will be landing on our shores to keep concert lovers satiated — at least until the end of the year.

Here's a non-exhaustive list of concerts coming up for the rest of 2023.

It's also organised chronologically for easy reference.

Charlie Puth

Date: Oct. 10, 2023

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Ticket details: S$128 to S$498 (excluding booking fees)

The four-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter will be performing hits like "Attention" and "Light Switch" as well as songs from his latest album "Charlie".

Rex Orange County

Date: Oct. 17, 2023

Venue: The Star Theatre

Ticket details: S$78 to S$128 (excluding booking fees)

The "Best Friend" singer brings his bedroom pop to the stage.

This will be his second concert in Singapore.

Tickets to the show are sold out.

Lee Young Ji

Date: Oct. 20, 2023

Venue: Capitol Theatre

Ticket details: S$98 to S$178 (excluding booking fees)

Known for winning the third season of "High School Rapper" and her memorable appearances in variety shows, the South Korean rapper will perform solo in Singapore for the first time.

Sam Smith

Date: Oct. 24, 2023

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Ticket details: S$108 to S$348 (excluding booking fees)

The Grammy Award-winning singer is on their "GLORIA the tour", and fans can expect to hear them belt "Unholy" live.

The show is rated R18, meaning you need to be above 18 years of age to enter the concert.

(G)I-DLE

Date: Oct. 29, 2023

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Ticket details: S$178 to S$348 (excluding booking fees)

The K-pop girl group is returning to Singapore after a year since their last concert in 2022.

Fans can expect to hear their hits like "Latata" and "Tomboy", as well as newer releases like "Queencard".

HallyuPopFest 2023

Date: Nov. 12, 2023

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Ticket details: S$168 to S$328 (excluding booking fees)

With headliners like Taeyang, Kwon Eunbi and SF9, K-pop fans can prepare for a massive Hallyu concert.

One OK Rock

Date: Dec. 18, 2023

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Ticket details: S$108 to S$248 (excluding booking fees)

This is the band's first Asia tour in five years because they cancelled their tour in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Coldplay

Date: Jan. 23, 24, 26, 27, 30, and 31, 2024

Venue: National Stadium

Ticket details: All sold out, nothing to see here.

They planned four shows. When the response was too overwhelming, they added a fifth show. Then, they added a sixth show.

All six shows sold out, making them the first to sell out six shows in Singapore.

By the off-chance, they decided to add a seventh show, we will tell you.

Taylor Swift

Date: Mar. 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9, 2024

Venue: National Stadium

Ticket details: Sold out too.

Those without tickets can only shout from afar at Taylor Swift, "I Wish You Would come back another time".

Although it could be another nine-year wait.

But seriously, please don't try to get them from scalpers, as at this point, there might be more scams than legit sales out there.

Top photos from Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, Charlie Puth and Coldplay's Instagram