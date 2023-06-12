Back

Coldplay to perform record 4 shows at S'pore National Stadium on Jan. 23, 24, 26 & 27, 2024

Good news comes to those who wait.

Lee Wei Lin | June 12, 2023, 10:00 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Coldplay has announced that they will perform in Singapore on Jan. 23, 24, 26 & 27, 2024 as part of their "Music of the Spheres World Tour".

This is the first time any act will be performing four dates at Singapore's National Stadium in a single tour.

@nova.mothership The signs came through 🥹🤩 #coldplay #MOTSWT #coldplaysingapore #musicofthespheresworldtour #sgconcert ♬ A Sky Full of Stars

The band previously announced that they will play in Tokyo, Kaohsiung, Jakarta, Perth, and Kuala Lumpur in November 2023, sparking rumours that they would be giving Singapore a miss for their tour.

However, it seems like Singaporean fans of the band won't have to worry any longer — although they'll have to wait a little longer than expected.

Ticketing

Concert promoter Live Nation confirmed that tickets, which are priced from S$68, will go on sale from Jun. 19, 2pm.

Presale

Access to the presale will be given to those who sign up on Coldplay's website by Jun. 16. An email will be sent to subscribers on Jun. 18.

Those who have signed up for Live Nation's mailing list will also get access to the presale.

The presale will take place on Jun. 19 from 2pm to 11:59pm.

General sale

Tickets will be available to the public from Jun. 20, 2pm.

Tickets for the presale and general sale will be available via Ticketmaster's ticketing channels:

Infinity tickets

There will also be Infinity tickets, which cost US$20 (about S$27), available at a later date.

Coldplay started this initiative to make their shows more accessible to fans.

Those who purchase these tickets must buy them in pairs, and can only buy up to one pair. According to Coldplay's website, the exact location of the seats will only be made known to fans on the day of the concert.

All the signs

This announcement shouldn't come as a complete surprise, as there have been not-so-subtle hints about Coldplay coming to Singapore.

This includes an alien holding a "MOTSWT news incoming 12 June 2023" sign gallivanting around Singapore on Jun. 8. MOTSWT is the initialism of "Music of the Spheres World Tour".

@nova.mothership Replying to @muffinstoon IT’S A SIGN 👽 #MOTSWT #tiktoksg #sgtiktok #mixue #alien ♬ My Universe

There were also video teasers played on various screens around Singapore on Jun. 9, hinting that the concert will take place in 2024.

@nova.mothership Replying to @shafoxyy IT’S ANOTHER SIGN 🤩 #MOTSWT #coldplay #musicofthespheresworldtour #concertsg #coldplayconcert ♬ Viva La Vida

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Coldplay's Facebook

NLB piloting S$8 service that delivers borrowed books, magazines to your house

Convenient.

June 12, 2023, 02:33 PM

Kim Jong Un says he will ‘hold hands firmly’ with Putin & boost strategic cooperation with Russia

Kim was sending a greeting message to Putin.

June 12, 2023, 02:14 PM

Doctors explain: When to visit the Emergency Department & when to see a General Practitioner instead

Don’t treat the ED like your GP.

June 12, 2023, 02:01 PM

Mortgage rates likely to remain high, households cautioned to practice financial prudence: Sim Ann

Sim shared that HDB has increased the supply of Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme (PPHS) flats.

June 12, 2023, 12:46 PM

Application for S'pore's Presidential Election to open on Jun. 13, 2023

The application period will close on the fifth day after the Writ of Election is issued.

June 12, 2023, 12:08 PM

Danelle Tan, 18, 1st S'porean to join Borussia Dortmund, hopes to be bigger ambassador for women's football in S'pore

A milestone.

June 12, 2023, 11:27 AM

Comment: Tharman's high likelihood of winning doesn't make the presidential election a charade

Voting is always a worthwhile exercise.

June 12, 2023, 11:19 AM

5 dine-in spots in Orchard & CBD with meals from as low as S$10.99

All foodpanda users can enjoy these dine-in offers.

June 12, 2023, 10:59 AM

More 'I not Stupid' films' reflecting society's anxieties if we just focus on test scores: Chan Chun Sing

He pointed out that focusing on credentials and college qualifications will divide society and we should adopt a broader definition of success.

June 12, 2023, 10:37 AM

Frozen cooked Boston lobster sold in S'pore recalled due heavy metal exceeding max limit

Once-off consumption is okay though.

June 12, 2023, 03:06 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.