Coldplay to perform record 4 shows at S'pore National Stadium on Jan. 23, 24, 26 & 27, 2024

Coldplay has announced that they will perform in Singapore on Jan. 23, 24, 26 & 27, 2024 as part of their "Music of the Spheres World Tour".

This is the first time any act will be performing four dates at Singapore's National Stadium in a single tour.

The band previously announced that they will play in Tokyo, Kaohsiung, Jakarta, Perth, and Kuala Lumpur in November 2023, sparking rumours that they would be giving Singapore a miss for their tour.

✨ Asia & Australia dates announced for November 2023 // Tokyo, Kaohsiung, Jakarta, Perth & Kuala Lumpur // Ticket info at https://t.co/zvmn4wjE3J #MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour pic.twitter.com/9B0SwT9m0c — Coldplay (@coldplay) May 9, 2023

However, it seems like Singaporean fans of the band won't have to worry any longer — although they'll have to wait a little longer than expected.

Ticketing

Concert promoter Live Nation confirmed that tickets, which are priced from S$68, will go on sale from Jun. 19, 2pm.

Presale

Access to the presale will be given to those who sign up on Coldplay's website by Jun. 16. An email will be sent to subscribers on Jun. 18.

Those who have signed up for Live Nation's mailing list will also get access to the presale.

The presale will take place on Jun. 19 from 2pm to 11:59pm.

General sale

Tickets will be available to the public from Jun. 20, 2pm.

Tickets for the presale and general sale will be available via Ticketmaster's ticketing channels:

Online: www.ticketmaster.sg

Hotline: +65 3158 8588

SingPost outlets

Infinity tickets

There will also be Infinity tickets, which cost US$20 (about S$27), available at a later date.

Coldplay started this initiative to make their shows more accessible to fans.

Those who purchase these tickets must buy them in pairs, and can only buy up to one pair. According to Coldplay's website, the exact location of the seats will only be made known to fans on the day of the concert.

All the signs

This announcement shouldn't come as a complete surprise, as there have been not-so-subtle hints about Coldplay coming to Singapore.

This includes an alien holding a "MOTSWT news incoming 12 June 2023" sign gallivanting around Singapore on Jun. 8. MOTSWT is the initialism of "Music of the Spheres World Tour".

There were also video teasers played on various screens around Singapore on Jun. 9, hinting that the concert will take place in 2024.

