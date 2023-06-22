Here's all the possible ways to get Taylor Swift concert tickets in S'pore

After almost nine years, Taylor Swift will be performing in Singapore for her "The Eras Tour" in March 2024.

Spanning a total of three days, the Singapore leg of the tour will be the "You Belong With Me" songstress's only stop in Southeast Asia.

And we all know that tickets are going to be very, very hard to get.

Before the great ticket war begins, here's a quick guide on what to do before that, and the different options you can consider.

Very important details

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour fan registration for general on-sale: From Jun. 23 at 12pm to Jun. 28 at 12pm

Register here.

UOB card members presale: From Jul. 5 at 12pm to Jul. 7 at 9am

General on-sale: From Jul. 7 at 12pm

Online via ticketmaster.sg

Hotline: +65 3158 8588

All SingPost outlets

What you can do before tickets go on sale

Sign up for a UOB card, if you can

The fastest and arguably least hassle way to get your hands on concert tickets is to be a UOB card member.

UOB card members get earlier access to the sale on Jul. 5 and are not required to do the fan registration.

According to UOB, eligible card members include:

UOB credit and debit cards issued in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand or Vietnam

Citi-branded credit and debit cards issued in Malaysia, Thailand or Vietnam

Payment for these tickets must be made with the above-mentioned eligible cards.

The presale privilege is only for UOB card members from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.

The thing is, however, many Taylor Swift fans are now trying to apply for UOB cards.

According to a Straits Times report, the bank anticipated the surge and it will take time for the applications to be processed.

Register as a Taylor Swift fan

Fans are required to register their interest for the general on-sale tickets from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28.

However, fan registration does not guarantee that you will be successful in purchasing a ticket during the general sale.

According to the Ticketmaster website, selected registered fans will receive an email on July 5 with more information on how to access on-sale tickets on general sales.

This includes a unique access code that will only allow fans to purchase a maximum of four tickets per code.

So really, may the odds be ever in your favour.

If presale and general sale doesn't work...

In the unfortunate event that you do all these and yet, tragically, can't get your hands on the tickets, there is still a glimmer of hope.

Travel and leisure-commerce platform Klook and five-star hotel resort Marina Bay Sands are listed as the concert's official partners.

So it shouldn't come as a surprise that they will have their own Taylor Swift concert packages.

Marina Bay Sands packages

A press release from Marina Bay Sands mentioned that they will have exclusive packages that are said to combine the "concert experience with exclusive hospitality" at the integrated resort.

We will update this article with more details once it's available.

Klook bundles

A portion of the concert tickets will be bundled with tourism products offered by Klook.

This includes hotel stays, experiences, dining and tours.

These bundles will be released on July 7, 2023.

More details will be available soon and, yes, we will update this article again when that happens.

Good luck, Swifties.

Top image from @taylorswift on Instagram.