Coldplay adds 5th S'pore show, to be held on Jan. 30, 2024 at National Stadium

Wow.

Lee Wei Lin | June 19, 2023, 04:05 PM

Events

Coldplay has added a fifth date for their "Music of the Spheres World Tour" in Singapore.

They previously announced that they would be playing a record four shows at the National Stadium.

The original dates were Jan. 23, 24, 26 and 27, 2024.

They will play an additional show on Jan. 30, 2024.

Over 1 million were in the virtual queue to purchase tickets for their four shows on Jun. 19.

According to concert promoters Live Nation Singapore, Coldplay has sold over 200,000 tickets for their Singapore shows, breaking the local record for most tickets sold by an artiste in a single day.

Ticketing for all five shows will be open to the public on Jun. 20.

