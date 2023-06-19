Over 1 million in virtual queue to buy Coldplay S'pore tickets

Coldplay might be playing a record four shows in Singapore's National Stadium in January 2024, but even that might not be enough for fans here.

Hotcakes

The presale for Coldplay's tickets began at 10am on Jun. 19, and a screenshot shared by a Mothership reader showed that there were over 760,000 others ahead of him in the virtual queue to buy the tickets.

There are an estimated 200,000 tickets in total across the four days.

According to Ticketmaster's FAQ, a random queue number is assigned to those who access the ticketing link. The ticketing platform states that the queue is put in place to "manage the flow of traffic into the shopping experience while simultaneously detecting bots and reducing their access".

It should come as no surprise that Coldplay's tickets are in high demand.

Their other Asian dates, including Tokyo, Kaohsiung, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur were sold out within hours.

Top photos from Coldplay's Facebook & Mothership reader