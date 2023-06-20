Coldplay becomes 1st act to sell out 6 shows at S’pore National Stadium

Coldplay has sold out all six of their shows at the Singapore National Stadium.

The UK band, originally slated to play four shows on Jan. 23, 24, 26 and 27, had over a million queue numbers issued for their presale on Jun. 19.

After selling out their presale, they added a fifth show, on Jan. 30.

On Jun. 20, they announced that they would be adding a sixth and final show on Jan. 31.

On the same day, concert promoters Live Nation Singapore confirmed that tickets to all six shows are sold out.

All SIX of Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres shows in Singapore are now sold out! Coldplay is now the first act ever to play six nights at Singapore’s National Stadium. We will open our waiting list shortly for updates on any additional ticket releases. Stay tuned for more details! pic.twitter.com/nXLEHsXNjd — Live Nation SG (@livenationsg) June 20, 2023

They confirmed this within three hours of the tickets going on sale to the general public.

However, all is not lost as they shared that they will open a waiting list "shortly" to share updates on additional ticket releases.

Nice.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Coldplay's Facebook