Coldplay becomes 1st act to sell out 6 shows at S’pore National Stadium

Amazing.

Lee Wei Lin | June 20, 2023, 12:49 PM

Events

Coldplay has sold out all six of their shows at the Singapore National Stadium.

The UK band, originally slated to play four shows on Jan. 23, 24, 26 and 27, had over a million queue numbers issued for their presale on Jun. 19.

After selling out their presale, they added a fifth show, on Jan. 30.

On Jun. 20, they announced that they would be adding a sixth and final show on Jan. 31.

On the same day, concert promoters Live Nation Singapore confirmed that tickets to all six shows are sold out.

They confirmed this within three hours of the tickets going on sale to the general public.

However, all is not lost as they shared that they will open a waiting list "shortly" to share updates on additional ticket releases.

Nice.

Top photos from Coldplay's Facebook

