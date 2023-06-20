Coldplay adds 6th S'pore show on Jan. 31, 2024

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Coldplay has rewritten their own record by announcing a sixth show to their "Music of the Spheres World Tour" in Singapore.
The band was originally slated to play for a record-breaking four nights at the National Stadium on Jan. 23. 24, 26 and 27, 2024.
Over a million virtual queue numbers were issued on the day tickets went on sale on Jun. 19.
After presale tickets sold out, Coldplay announced that they would be playing a fifth night in Singapore, on Jan. 30, 2024.
Now, they've decided to add a sixth on Jan. 31, 2024.
Amazing stuff.
Top photos from Coldplay's Facebook
