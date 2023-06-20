Back

Coldplay adds 6th S'pore show on Jan. 31, 2024

One more for the record books.

Lee Wei Lin | June 20, 2023, 10:19 AM

Coldplay has rewritten their own record by announcing a sixth show to their "Music of the Spheres World Tour" in Singapore.

The band was originally slated to play for a record-breaking four nights at the National Stadium on Jan. 23. 24, 26 and 27, 2024.

Over a million virtual queue numbers were issued on the day tickets went on sale on Jun. 19.

After presale tickets sold out, Coldplay announced that they would be playing a fifth night in Singapore, on Jan. 30, 2024.

Now, they've decided to add a sixth on Jan. 31, 2024.

Amazing stuff.

Top photos from Coldplay's Facebook

