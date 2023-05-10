Heiress Kim Lim's first ex-husband, 32, sentenced to jail for being illegal gambling websites agent

The first ex-husband of heiress Kim Lim, daughter of billionaire Peter Lim, was sentenced to jail for two years and 10 months and fined S$40,000 for acting as a “master agent” for gambling websites.

Kho Bin Kai, 32, married Kim Lim in 2017 after they met in a temple in Thailand.

They divorced three years later in 2020 — after Kho was charged in court in 2019.

They have a son who is now five years old.

Kho was an illegal betting agent for years

According to CNA, Kho first became an agent for football betting in 2012, earning S$2,000 to S$5,000 a month.

A man identified as “Ah Leong” invited him to join his 4D and Toto “business”. Kho began acting as a master agent for a gambling website in April 2017.

Kho took a 10 per cent commission and a position taking 90 per cent of the centralised pot for all tickets on the website.

He earned about S$30,000 to S$40,000 a month on average.

Earned over S$300,000 a week after expansion

Kho started to take control of other master accounts for other illegal gambling websites and paid agents to work for him.

He earned S$326,766 from 4D and Toto bets in just a week in July 2019.

The police arrested Kho in July 2019 in an islandwide police raid along with 35 other people.

Police seized Rolex watches and car

Police seized four Rolex watches, cash, a vehicle and a laptop from Kho's house.

Investigations revealed that he used S$32,000 to buy an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore watch in 2016 and S$5,000 to make a partial payment for a diamond-encrusted Rolex in 2015.

Divorce from Kim Lim

Kim gave a media interview in August 2020 and briefly discussed her divorce with Kho.

She did not discuss Kho’s criminal case, but mentioned that she had given herself many chances to salvage their relationship.

She said they divorced because they were “dragging each other down”.

Kim Lim remarried IT entrepreneur Leslie Leow in February 2022.

The marriage lasted two months.

After months of divorce proceedings, they officially divorced in February 2023.

Related stories

Top image via HardwareZone & Mothership