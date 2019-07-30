Son-in-law of S’porean billionaire Peter Lim charged in court for remote gambling

The son-in-law of Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim was charged in court with one count of remote gambling on July 30, 2019.

Who is BK Kho

Xu Bingkai (also known as BK Kho), married Kim Lim, the daughter of the Singaporean billionaire and leading stockbroker in February 2017.

Kho met Lim in a temple in Thailand.

Six months later, the couple registered their marriage.

Their son, Kyden Kho was born in July 2017.

Facilitated remote gambling

According to Shin Min Daily News, Kho facilitated remote gambling from July 15 to 27 under the instructions of a person called “Ah Liang”.

Kho apparently issued an account number “KBT12” on a website to a man by the name of Chen Chun Yong, and thus abetted the crime.

According to the Chinese daily, there are another eight persons who are to be charged in the case.

According to court documents seen by Shin Min, the case has been adjourned to Oct. 8 as the outcome from the police investigations is pending.

The charges against Kho might be increased as the police is still investigating several mobile phones involved in the case, Shin Min reported.

Kho is currently out on S$25,000 bail.

Involved in multiple businesses

According to Shin Min, Kho has been involved in about 12 businesses from 2014 to 2019, mostly in the F&B industry, such as restaurants, coffeeshops, cooked food stalls, and food manufacturing.

He is currently involved in an education centre and an engineering business.

Kho’s father told the Chinese paper that the couple’s relationship is going well, and they frequently visit with their little boy.

The father also said that he does not know much about Kho’s court case, except that the matter is now before the police and the courts.

He added that Kho does invest in things that interest him or have the potential to earn money.

Top image via HardwareZone