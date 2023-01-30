Back

Sea Ltd to boost investments & expand operations in M'sia

Previously, it was reported that an internal memo said Sea had a difficult 2022.

Winnie Li | January 30, 2023, 05:39 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore tech giant, Sea Limited, will boost its investments in Malaysia, expanding operations and creating about 2,000 jobs, announced Malaysia's Minister of International Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Aziz in a Facebook post on Jan. 29.

Sea, the parent company of online retail platform Shopee, shared its proposed expansion plans with Zafrul during his official visit to Sea and Shopee's headquarters in Singapore, according to a media release by Malaysia's Ministry of International Trade and Industry.

Tengku Zafrul's visit to Sea is part of his three-day investment mission to Singapore, which is in conjunction with Anwar Ibrahim's first official visit to Singapore as Malaysia's Prime Minister.

According to the Ministry, Sea's proposed plans include setting up cloud services, data hosting and processing, as well as a new logistics e-commerce warehouse in Malaysia.

The cloud computing project will be housed in a three-storey green facility in the Johor town of Kulai, with 24 data hall suites, mechanical and electrical rooms, office space, as well as storage and parking facilities, and aims to be completed by March 2024.

Shopee expanding in Malaysia

Additionally, Sea's e-commerce platform, Shopee, will also expand its footprint in Malaysia through a newly-constructed mega warehouse located in the Selangor town of Bukit Raja.

The warehouse will be an integrated hi-tech logistics park consisting of two storeys. It would also be equipped with cloud infrastructure and span 1.4 million square feet, becoming one of the biggest logistics warehouses in the country.

According to the Ministry, both projects are expected to create more than 2,000 job opportunities.

'Significant development' for M'sia and Sea

Zafrul said that Sea's decision to expand its investment in Malaysia reflects the company's confidence in the prospects, as well as the operational and policy stability of the country's business landscape.

He also shared the expansion would benefit Malaysia's industrial ecosystem, particularly in the digital space, as well as the country's productivity and competitiveness in the long run.

Sea's Co-founder and Group Chief Operating Officer, Ye Gang, also regard the company's decision as "a significant development not just for Sea for the local digital ecosystem".

He said the company is grateful for the support of Zafrul and his team and is committed to supporting the creation of more employment opportunities that will drive Malaysia's economic growth.

Layoffs in 2022

Sea's announcement took place a few months after the company's recent layoffs. 7,000 jobs, or roughly 10 per cent of its workforce were axed in a six-month period, reported Bloomberg in November 2022.

In September 2022, Sea's Chairman and Group CEO, Forrest Li, reportedly wrote in an internal memo that the company would be implementing a series of cost-cutting measures in view of the negative market conditions the company faced.

The company's leadership has also decided that they will not take any cash compensation until the company reaches self-sufficiency.

Later in December, Li further announced that some staff would have their salaries frozen for most staff and lower bonuses would be paid out in 2022.

Sea announced a net loss of US$569.3 million (S$747.4 million) for Q3 of 2022, according to the company's Press Release.

Cuts in Shopee, Garena

Two of the company's businesses, Shopee and Garena, have also laid off employees in the past year.

In June 2022, Shopee let go of multiple staff across Southeast Asia and South America while rescinding job offers mere days before candidates were scheduled to start in August.

Similarly, Garena made staff cuts in its gaming livestream business and its development arm in September 2022, reported CNA.

Related stories:

Top image via Tengku Zafrul Aziz 's Facebook

Screengrab of S'pore Grab driver raking in S$6,020 earnings in 1 week sparks online discussion

The driver was supposedly not offering premium ride services.

January 30, 2023, 04:56 PM

New requirement for F&B outlets to have notices stating permitted alcohol sale hours from Mar. 1, 2023

Those who breach the new regulation could be fined up to S$10,000.

January 30, 2023, 04:28 PM

Song Joong Ki & British girlfriend are married

Congrats!

January 30, 2023, 02:41 PM

M'sian PM Anwar meets with PM Lee in first official visit to S'pore since general election

Anwar is accompanied by four ministers and two state leaders.

January 30, 2023, 02:16 PM

NSFs enjoy special Lunar New Year lunch with baked duck leg, steamed fish & oranges

One of the more special meals they might get in their two years.

January 30, 2023, 01:05 PM

Man dies after falling from height at Tiong Bahru Plaza

Videos from people claiming to be at the scene showed the man lying on the ground floor.

January 30, 2023, 12:55 PM

S'pore women's Tchoukball rank at world No. 1 for the first time in history

They found out a month later from a Facebook post.

January 30, 2023, 12:49 PM

Nasi lemak restaurant The Coconut Club opening Siglap outlet on Jan. 30

East side, best side.

January 30, 2023, 11:17 AM

Woman, 28, fights with domestic worker over alleged child assault, S'pore police called in

The employer accused the domestic worker of slapping her first.

January 29, 2023, 09:04 PM

S'pore strongly condemns 'abhorrent attack' near Jerusalem synagogue: MFA

MFA also mourned the lost of innocent Palestinian lives following a raid on a refugee camp by Israeli forces.

January 29, 2023, 08:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.