Back

Sea's Forrest Li says he will not get paid till business is 'self-sufficient'

Applies to the company's leadership team as well.

Nigel Chua | September 16, 2022, 12:17 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Chairman and Group CEO of Sea Ltd, Forrest Li, said the company's leadership has decided that they "will not take any cash compensation until the company reaches self-sufficiency".

The announcement was made on Sep. 15 via an internal memo sent to Sea staff, Bloomberg reported.

The Singapore-based tech company operates three "core businesses": e-commerce platform Shopee, game developer and publisher Garena, and financial services business SeaMoney.

Market conditions to blame

Li wrote in his memo that the company faced "negative conditions" that would "likely persist in the medium term."

The co-founder cited rising interest rates, inflation, and market volatility as factors affecting the company.

“With investors fleeing for ‘safe haven’ investments, we do not anticipate being able to raise funds in the market," said Li.

Company needs to have positive cash flow

Li said the company's main objective in the next 12 to 18 months would be to achieve positive cash flow.

“The only way for us to free ourselves from relying on external capital is to become self-sufficient, generating enough cash for all our own needs and projects,” Li said.

Cost-cutting measures

According to Bloomberg, the company's cost-cutting measures will include:

  • Capping business travel to economy class flight fares

  • Limiting travel meal expenses to US$30 (approx. S$42) a day

  • Limiting spending on hotel stays for business trips to US$150 (approx. S$211) a night

  • Reducing reimbursement of expenses on meals and entertainment

Related stories

Top image via Sea Ltd website

Hundreds queue overnight at Orchard for new iPhone 14, some plan to fly back to Vietnam right after

Serious business.

September 16, 2022, 11:55 AM

Police report made against retailer that sold S$6 mystery boxes at Comex

Is it gambling?

September 16, 2022, 11:33 AM

S’poreans, aged 22 to 25, worked out a system to drastically reduce paramedics’ workload

Brilliant.

September 16, 2022, 11:05 AM

Thai Red Cross urges people not to sell kidneys to buy new iPhone 14

You can live with one kidney, but can you live without an iPhone 14?

September 16, 2022, 02:23 AM

Brandon Wong's take-home pay was S$800 when he signed with TCS after Star Search 1995

He couldn't afford to rent a room in Singapore at the time.

September 16, 2022, 12:24 AM

13-year-old boy among 8 male teens arrested by police for assaulting another teen with knives at Lengkok Bahru

The victim was only 15 years old.

September 15, 2022, 10:33 PM

Wireless anal beads & cheating claims: The fallout after 19-year-old beats world chess champion

In the end, we'll never know.

September 15, 2022, 10:23 PM

S'pore man, 74, rescued by couple after he fell & hit head while trying to honour late wife

"I asked him why he went down so fast. He answered: 'I want to give flowers to my wife who died 10 years ago.'"

September 15, 2022, 07:25 PM

S'pore actress Nurul Aini flexes Chinese proficiency while pranking phone scammer

Heh.

September 15, 2022, 06:56 PM

Travellers flying out of Changi Airport must pay extra S$6.90 in departure fees from Nov. 1, 2022

Take note.

September 15, 2022, 06:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.