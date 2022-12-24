Back

Sea Ltd to freeze salaries for most staff, pay out lower bonuses after rough 2022

Company founder Forrest Li spoke of a difficult year and acknowledged the tough news at year-end period.

Nixon Tan | December 24, 2022, 05:31 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Sea Ltd. founder Forrest Li has announced the freezing of salaries for most staff and the pay out of lower bonuses in 2022.

This was done in preparation for "worsening global economic environment in 2023".

Sea is currently the parent company of gaming brand Garena, e-commerce platform Shopee and digital finance company SeaMoney.

According to Bloomberg, Sea Ltd. shares have since fallen more than 4 per cent ever since the announcement.

Rough 2022

As reported by Bloomberg, Li said in an internal memo, sighted by Bloomberg, that the company needs to focus on profitability after a difficult 2022.

Li also warned that the economy in 2023 may prove to be "even more challenging", citing the war in Ukraine and inflation around the world as the main factors.

As a result, employees who have not been promoted will see their salaries remaining the same, added Li.

Li ends off the memo saying that while such news can be hard to bear, especially around the holiday season, these changes are temporary while they work towards a bigger and brighter future.

He reportedly said that most of the necessary "big changes" have been completed and the company will be on a stable footing for the start of 2023.

A representative from Sea contacted by Bloomberg declined to comment on the memo.

Losses and cuts

Over the last few months, Sea has cut some 7,000 jobs, up to 10 per cent of its workforce, as it fought to stem increasing losses and win back investors.

According to CNA, staff cuts were also made at Garena in September 2022, which saw them shutting down their gaming livestream business and projects at their development unit.

Sea announced a Q2 net loss of US$931 million (S$1.26 billion), Nikkei Asia reported in Aug. 2022.

On Shopee's side, multiple staff across Southeast Asia and South Africa were laid off in June 2022, with others having job offers rescinded mere days before they were scheduled to start in August 2022.

Lion City Sailors CEO stepped down

Sea also owns Singapore Premier League football club Lion City Sailors FC.

According to a press release posted to their website on Dec. 23, Lion City Sailors Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chew Chun-Liang is set to step down at the end of 2022.

This marks the end of his two-year-run heading the football club.

In a statement, Li paid tribute to Chew, but did not mention who would be replacing him.

Related stories:

Top photo via Glassdoor and Instagram/forrest_li_xiaodong

Carpenter, 62, decorates Woodlands HDB estate again with his epic Christmas decorations

Woodlands is the place to be during Christmas.

December 25, 2022, 12:56 PM

Rochor Original Beancurd in Geylang charging S$0.20 for additional sugar syrup, customer unhappy

Sugar, yes please.

December 25, 2022, 11:33 AM

7-year-old writes book while battling rare cancer, recovers, & now has plans for 13 more

The young cancer survivor hopes to write a book or two a year.

December 25, 2022, 11:13 AM

Indonesian woman fakes own death, poses as corpse in Facebook photos to evade S$364 debt

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

December 24, 2022, 11:59 PM

S'pore beats Myanmar 3-2 in opening 2022 AFF Cup match

Promising start to the tournament.

December 24, 2022, 09:44 PM

Jackson Wang invites S'porean actor-singer Glenn Yong to hang out after concert

Lit.

December 24, 2022, 08:22 PM

59-year-old rescue officer volunteers for Genting Highlands disaster mission, finds bodies of family members

He continued to help the rescue team even after his family members were found.

December 24, 2022, 07:33 PM

Body of 11-year-old boy, believed to be the final victim of Genting Highlands landslide, has been recovered

The final death toll, if confirmed, totals 31 victims.

December 24, 2022, 07:03 PM

S'porean diver, 27, is first woman to attend gruelling US Navy diving medical officers’ course

Probably fitter than 99.99% of Singaporeans.

December 24, 2022, 06:26 PM

S'pore welcomes UN Security Council resolution supporting Asean's 5-Point Consensus on Myanmar

Singapore has taken a clear and consistent position on the Myanmar situation, Vivian Balakrishnan said in July.

December 24, 2022, 06:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.