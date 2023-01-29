Back

M'sian PM Anwar makes official visit to S'pore on Jan. 30, will meet with PM Lee & President Halimah

An orchid hybrid will also be named after Anwar and his wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Gawain Pek | January 29, 2023, 05:38 PM

Events

Malaysia Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Anwar Ibrahim will be in Singapore on a one-day visit tomorrow (Jan. 30), Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday (Jan. 29).

This will be Anwar's first official visit to Singapore in his capacity as PM.

Planned events during visit

Anwar will attend an official Welcome Ceremony at the Istana and will call on President Halimah Yacob whilst there.

He will also meet with PM Lee Hsien Loong, who will host an official lunch in Anwar's honour.

The PMs of the two countries will witness a total of three signing agreements during the visit.

The Frameworks on Cooperation in Digital Economy and Green Economy will be signed, between Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry and Malaysia's Ministry of International Trade and Industry.

A Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Personal Data Protection, Cybersecurity, and Digital Economy will also be signed between Singapore's Ministry of Communications and Information and Malaysia's Ministry of Communications and Digital.

Accompanied by ministers and officials

Anwar will be accompanied by a group of Malaysia's cabinet ministers and government officials during his visit, which includes:

  • Minister of Transport, Anthony Loke Siew Fook

  • Minister of International Trade and Industry, Tengku Zafrul Aziz

  • Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zambry Abdul Kadir

  • Minister of Communications and Digital, Fahmi Fadzil

  • Premier of Sarawak, Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari Bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg

  • Menteri Besar of Johor, Onn Hafiz Ghazi

"Prime Minister Anwar’s visit to Singapore underscores the close and enduring relationship between Singapore and Malaysia, and our peoples", MFA said in its statement.

PM Lee invited Anwar to visit Singapore when congratulating him on his electoral victory back in November 2022.

"I look forward to working with him and the new government to further strengthen our bilateral relationship", PM Lee remarked then.

Anwar's visit came after a four-day visit by Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan to Malaysia last week.

During his trip, Vivian met Anwar, his counterpart Zambry, Loke, the Malaysian Agong, and several senior Malaysian politicians.

Vivian told Singapore media at the doorstop interview on Jan. 17 that Singapore is looking forward to the upcoming talks between the leaders of both countries, as "there will be significant discussions which will set the stage, set the agenda, and set the timetable for the respective ministers to follow up".

Vivian added that upcoming talks could also include long-standing bilateral issues that "we think are ripe for resolution" and "opportunities for the future in both the digital and green economy space". 

