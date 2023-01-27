Chocolate-coated Oreo sandwich ice cream now available at FairPrice Finest outlets

If you didn't manage to get your hands on the Blackpink Oreos recently, here's another Oreo product for you to try.

Called the Oreo Stick Sandwich Milka, the ice cream sandwich is part of Oreo's latest collaboration with Swiss confectionery brand, Milka.

These ice cream sandwiches can be found at selected FairPrice Finest outlets in Singapore.

Coated in Milka chocolate

Although Oreo ice cream sandwiches are now new, the Oreo Stick Sandwich Milka brings a different iteration to the treat.

It is basically cookies-and-cream flavoured ice cream sandwiched between two Oreo cookies and coated in milk chocolate.

The Oreo Stick Sandwich Milka is selling at a promotional price of S$12 (U.P. S$13.07) in boxes of four sticks, while stocks last.

Do note that they are not sold separately.

Top image via Lee Wei Lin and @veronicavaldez79 on Instagram