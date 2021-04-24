Back

Oreo ice cream sandwich now available in S'pore for S$3.30

Yum.

Lean Jinghui | April 24, 2021, 10:21 PM

The Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich is now available islandwide.

According to social media posts, you can now get it at major supermarkets and minimarts with Nestlé Ice Cream freezers.

Oreo biscuit crumbs and vanilla ice cream

Instead of just the usual filling, you get to savour the crunch of Oreo biscuit crumbs together with a creamy vanilla-flavoured ice cream base. All sandwiched between two large Oreo cookies.

At AMK Hub NTUC Fairprice. Image via Guan Zhen Tan

Image via @creamysweetie._ Instagram

If you're not keen on an ice cream sandwich, you can also try the classic Oreo Ice Cream Stick.

Image via @angookie_ Instagram

The Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich is selling at S$3.30 per piece while the Oreo Ice Cream Stick costs S$3 at FairPrice outlets.

You can also get the Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich on RedMart at S$3.90 and there's a "Buy 2 Save 20%" discount now.

Image via Jinghui Lean

Stock up for hot days.

Top image via Guan Zhen Tan and @creamysweetie._ Instagram

