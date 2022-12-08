Blackpink has their own Oreo, which will be released in S'pore in Feb. 2023

Blackpink has collaborated with Oreo to create their version of the iconic cookie.

While some fans in Indonesia have gotten their hands on them, it's to only be released in Singapore in February 2023.

Black and pink Oreos

The BLACKPINK X Oreo collaboration comes in two versions.

One is with the original black cookie, with a pink cream in the middle.

The other one is with black cream, sandwiched between two pink cookies.

Some fans in Indonesia already got their hands on the cookies, which are available on Shopee Indonesia.

The Oreo will apparently come with photocards of each member too.

Top image via BLACKPINK BLINK UNION/Twitter.