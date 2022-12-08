Back

Blackpink has their own Oreo, which will be released in S'pore in Feb. 2023

How you like that?

Alfie Kwa | December 08, 2022, 01:33 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Blackpink has collaborated with Oreo to create their version of the iconic cookie.

While some fans in Indonesia have gotten their hands on them, it's to only be released in Singapore in February 2023. 

Black and pink Oreos

The BLACKPINK X Oreo collaboration comes in two versions.

One is with the original black cookie, with a pink cream in the middle.

Image via BLACKPINK BLINK UNION/Twitter.

The other one is with black cream, sandwiched between two pink cookies.

Image via BLACKPINK BLINK UNION/Twitter.

Some fans in Indonesia already got their hands on the cookies, which are available on Shopee Indonesia.

Image via Shopee Indonesia.

The Oreo will apparently come with photocards of each member too.

Top image via BLACKPINK BLINK UNION/Twitter. 

Scammers using 'S'pore Police Force' insignia to trick victims into filling out Google forms

Do not click on dubious links and URLs one might receive via email.

December 08, 2022, 02:10 PM

South Korean media claims North Korea has executed three students for watching K-dramas

They were reportedly executed in public.

December 08, 2022, 12:50 PM

Andy Lau attended 10-year-old daughter's school performance & was super low-key about it

The Heavenly King may just be beside you.

December 08, 2022, 12:45 PM

Mr. Prata at Blk 742 Bedok Reservoir suspended 2 weeks due to sale of unclean food & preparing food in area with toxic matter

It is closed till Dec. 20, 2022.

December 08, 2022, 12:03 PM

Christmas meals under S$100 for up to 10 pax let you keep your guests’ stomachs, & your wallet, full

‘Tis the season to be jolly.

December 08, 2022, 11:56 AM

S'pore man, 60, made intellectually disabled daughter, 28, perform sexual acts on him as discipline

The man interwove sexual acts into his role as disciplinarian.

December 08, 2022, 11:32 AM

Woman fined S$8,000 for selling illegally imported pig's blood curd

She was found to be selling pig blood products online.

December 08, 2022, 12:07 AM

S$118,000 seized, 19 men, 1 women, aged 24-78, arrested in S'pore for suspected remote gambling

Simultaneous raids at multiple locations island-wide.

December 07, 2022, 08:55 PM

I tried the new NETS Prepaid Card & it made managing my household expenses a lot easier

A better way to keep track of my spending.

December 07, 2022, 07:50 PM

Invited to a year-end party? Here are 5 thoughtful gifts to level up your friendship

Friend of the year.

December 07, 2022, 06:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.