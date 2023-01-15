Fifa opens investigation into Argentina & goalkeeper Emi Martinez after World Cup final

Fifa confirmed it is launching an investigation into the actions of the Argentina football squad following the actions of their players and staff in the 2022 World Cup final, where they emerged victorious over France by securing the win via penalties.

Fifa is looking into Argentina potentially violating several clauses of the disciplinary code during and after the match, namely clauses for fairplay and player misconduct.

Of note was Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's rude gesture when he claimed the Golden Glove award at the tournament.

Martinez put the trophy of a hand at his crotch.

He later revealed that he did the gesture in response to French fans: “I did it because the French booed me. Pride does not work with me.”

When Argentina celebrated the win with their countryfolk, Martinez was seen holding a toy baby with Mbappe's face.

Before that, Martinez was also heard calling for a moment of silence for the death of Mbappe in the changing room right after the final.

These celebrations were seen by millions around the world, as they made headline and waves on social media.

Fifa's statement read: "The Fifa Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association due to potential breaches of articles 11 (Offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play) and 12 (Misconduct of players and officials) of the Fifa Disciplinary Code, as well as of article 44 of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Regulations in conjunction with the Media and Marketing Regulations for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, during the Argentina v. France Fifa World Cup final."

Potentially fined

The Argentina Football Association could face a sizeable fine if they are found guilty.

Other teams are also facing the music for various other antics.

Ecuador and Serbia have been sanctioned with partial stadium closures for breaching the discrimination clause, with Serbia also violating the misconduct clause too.

Mexico has been fined 100,000 Swiss Francs and must play one match behind closed doors due to discriminatory chants.

Fifa has also opened proceedings against Croatia for potential misconduct and offensive behaviour breaches.

