Argentina goalie Emi Martinez explains why he did gesture with Golden Glove trophy

Belmont Lay | December 20, 2022, 11:49 AM

Argentina goalkeeper/ hero Emiliano Martinez has explained his bizarre celebration after being presented with the World Cup’s Golden Glove award on Sunday, Dec. 18.

“I did it because the French booed me,” Martinez told Argentine radio station La Red of the gesture.

“Pride does not work with me.”

Back and forth match

The 30-year-old Aston Villa goalie played a key role in Argentina’s dramatic final to win the country’s first world championship in 36 years.

Martinez kept three clean sheets in the tournament.

He carried his team through extra time and a penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw.

Martinez became the first player to represent Argentina to win the Golden Glove.

He was joined at the trophy ceremony by teammate Lionel Messi.

Following Argentina’s historic win, an emotional Martinez said: “We suffered a lot. We thought we were in control but they managed to come back. It was a very complicated game. Our destiny was to suffer. They had one last chance to win, luckily I was able to stop it with my foot.

He added: “This is a moment I’ve always dreamed of living, I have no words for it. I left very young for England and I would like to dedicate this victory to my family.”

Martinez has been the goalkeeper for Aston Villa since 2020.

In 2021, he helped Argentina to its first Copa America trophy since 1991.

