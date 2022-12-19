Back

Argentina goalie Emi Martinez really did do X-rated pose with Golden Glove trophy

He really did that.

Belmont Lay | December 19, 2022, 06:32 PM

Argentina goalkeeper/ hero Emiliano Martinez really did perform an X-rated pose after being presented his Golden Glove award trophy following his country's defeat of France at the World Cup final.

The Aston Villa shot-stopper won the award, which is given to the best goalkeeper of the tournament in recognition for his incredible displays in Qatar.

Martinez used the presentation ceremony to make the inappropriate gesture with the trophy.

He took the trophy -- in the shape of a hand -- and held it in front of his crotch and thrusted once, while looking up.

Broadcasters commentating on the scene were aghast.

Fox Sports' North American coverage responded to Martinez's act by saying: “Oh no.”

The commentator for BBC said: “No, don’t do that, Emi. Don’t do that.”

Officials at the award-giving ceremony included Qatari and Fifa officials.

Martinez's antics have forever been immortalised on camera.

The goalkeepers' antics off the pitch matched his immense talents on it though.

Martinez kept out a goal-bound shot late in the game in extra time that saw French players already ready to celebrate by rushing the pitch.

In post-match celebrations in the locker room, Martinez then trolled French hat-trick scorer Kylian Mbappe by leading his teammates in a "minute of silence" for him.

Argentina won their third World Cup trophy and first since 1986.

Top photos via Getty & Fifa

