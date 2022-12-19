Argentina wins 2022 World Cup after defeating France on penalties

Lionel Messi is finally lifting the World Cup trophy for Argentina after his side defeated France on penalties, after extra time.

This is the third time Argentina has won the World Cup, after having done so in 1978 and 1986.

First half

The final match for the 2022 FIFA World Cup began at 11pm on Sunday (SGT), and was played at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

About 20 minutes into the game, Argentina's Ángel Di María was brought down in the penalty box after a tackle from Ousmane Dembélé.

A penalty was awarded to Argentina.

Argentine skipper Messi stepped up to the plate and sends French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris the wrong way, giving his side the lead.

Argentina continued to dominate the first half with a few more attempts on goal.

In the 36th minute, Di Maria found the back of the net and doubled his side's lead following a crucial counterattack involving Messi, Julián Álvarez and Alexis Mac Allister.

Even after seven minutes of added time in the first half, France failed to score a goal.

The score remained at 2-0 to Argentina at half time.

Second half

Argentina continued to dominate the game in the second half.

But in a dramatic turn of events, France was awarded a penalty after Randal Kolo Muani was brought down inside the box.

Kylian Mbappé sent the ball into the back of the net and pulled one back for France.

About a minute after his goal, Mbappé stunned the Argentine fans when he scored an equaliser for his side.

After seven minutes of added time, the score remained at 2-2.

Extra Time

The match subsequently moved to extra time with both teams fighting for the top spot.

The first half of extra time was goalless, leaving the score at 2-2.

But in the second half of extra time, Lionel Messi scored in the 108th minute.

What appeared to be a secured victory for Argentina was once again shattered as Mbappé equalised in the 118th minute.

The match moved to penalties, with Argentina scoring all of their penalties, and France missing two.

Argentina was crowned the champion of 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Top images via FIFA World Cup