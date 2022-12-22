Back

Argentina goalie Emi Martinez slammed again for carrying doll with Kylian Mbappe's face

Slammed for trolling.

Belmont Lay | December 22, 2022, 04:04 PM

Events



Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been criticised yet again, this time for his antics at the victory parade in Buenos Aires.

An estimated 4 to 5 million people were out and about on the streets of the capital city on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for massive celebrations following Argentina's 2022 World Cup win.

As expected, the 35-year-old Lionel Messi was the centre of attention during the open-top bus parade.

But Martinez ended up hogging some of the limelight as he carried with him a doll with a cut-out of French player Kylian Mbappe's face attached to it.

Messi, who is Mbappe's teammate at Paris Saint-Germain, was standing next to Martinez.

The doll was wearing a napkin and Martinez reportedly also demanded a minute's silence “for Mbappe who is dead” at one stage during the celebrations.

Antics slammed

Many have since come out to slam the latest antics as "classless".

Martinez was earlier in the week condemned for holding his Golden Glove trophy to his crotch at the prize-giving ceremony.

"I did it because the French booed me," Martinez explained himself to Argentine radio station La Red.

"Pride does not work with me."

Martinez's wild antics matched the celebrations in Buenos Aires, as the players were eventually unable to reach the city's central Obelisk monument as planned due to security concerns because of the size of the crowd.

The last time Argentina won the World Cup was in 1986.

Top photo via Fifa World Cup & simonhill1894 Twitter

